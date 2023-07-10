The International Dory Races returned to Gloucester Harbor on Saturday with the top tandems from Gloucester taking on the top teams from visiting Lunenburg, Nova Scotia.
In five contested races it was the rowers from Lunenburg that took the majority of the races with three wins.
It all came down to the main event in the Men's Division, the final race of the day and the lone race on the one-mile course.
Gloucester's Sam and Peter Taormina battled the entire way, but the Canadian tandem of Jason Mossman and Simon Bush had too much power, winning with a time of 10:25. The Taormina brothers finished at 10:53.
The local's first win came in the junior division with Kaden and A.J. Lewis (7:25) picking up the win over Canada's Ellen Moore and Grace London (7:42).
Gloucester's other win came in the Men's Master's Division with multiple time champs Erik Dombrowski and Joe Sanfilippo (6:39) pulling away from Canada's Bruce Parks and David Croft (6:59).
Canada took the win in the Women's Division with Allie Flower and Kath Moore (6:52) topping Gloucester's Rachael Cecelio and Ashley Smith (7:09).
The visitors also picked up the win in the Mixed Doubles Division with Lisa Tanner and Robert Fox (6:42) beating Gloucester's Alexis Novello and Len Robertson (6:54).
The International Dory Races will be back for round two later this summer, this time with the Gloucester rowers visiting Lunenburg.