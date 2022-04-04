The Gloucester baseball team enters the 2022 season with high expectations as almost everyone from a 2021 team that won the Northeastern Conference for the second time in a row.
The season is only one game old for the Fishermen, but they have already proven to be a formidable squad with a 4-3 win at defending Cape Ann League champion Newburyport on Saturday.
“We haven’t been able to practice on our home field yet so it was a little stressful going into the opener because we haven’t been able to do a lot and we were playing a good team,” said Gloucester head coach Rory Gentile, in his third year at the helm. “There’s always a few plays here and there that could have been better in a season opener but overall I was really happy with the win.”
On the field, Gentile has eight starters and three quality arms returning to the fold from a team that went 12-5 a season ago, reaching the Division 3 North Semifinals.
Junior Zach Morris picked up the win on the mound on Saturday while senior captain Brett Moore, who led the team in wins and ERA last spring, earned the save. Both are returning NEC All-Stars. Senior Tommy Elliott also returns to the pitching staff after producing as both a starter and reliever in 2021.
In the field, the double-play combination of senior captain Jack Costanzo, an All Conference shortstop as a junior, and sophomore Emerson Marshall (second base) return. Both are also expected to be key bats near the top of the lineup. Senior captain Danny Hafey returns behind the plate after a breakout junior season both at the dish and defensively. Zach Oliver is back at third base and is a big run producer in the middle of the lineup. Senior Aidan Cornetta returns and is one of the team’s speediest outfielders while sophomore Joseph Orlando got some big at bats down the stretch as a freshman last spring.
Moore and Morris are also two of Gloucester’s most potent bats and will be in the lineup every day. Morris, who has already committed to play college baseball at the University of Rhode Island, played multiple positions last year while Moore plays the outfield when he is not pitching.
“The kids are a little bit bigger, faster and stronger this year,” Gentile said. “Being a year older combined with last year’s experience should see us improve at the plate this season. And our returning pitchers all saw important innings last year so they know what it takes to pitch in big spots.”
Gloucester was put to the test right away on Saturday, surviving several precarious spots against Newburyport.
“We didn’t make every play but we made enough to beat a quality opponent,” Gentile said. “We had a lot of these types of games last season, one run games that could have gone either way. This year we want to make those plays here and there that will turn a one-run game into a more comfortable win. That’s what we’re working on early in the season.”
Gloucester won the Northeastern Conference in each of the last two contested seasons and is looking like one of the favorites to finish at the top of the standings again this season. Marblehead, the NEC Lynch Division champ in 2021, Peabody, Danvers, Masconomet and Beverly are all looking like stiff competition for Gloucester this spring. The Fishermen have two more tough tests this week to open conference play as Danvers visits Nate Ross Field on Wednesday and then Masconomet plays host to the defending conference champs on Friday.
Like the fall and winter, the State Tournament has shifted to a state-wide tournament with teams seeded by power rankings this year. Gloucester is looking to contend in Division 3.
NELSON TAKES OVER YOUNG ROCKPORT TEAM
Rockport will have a much different look this fall both in terms of players and coaches.
The Vikings were hit really hard by graduation from 2021, losing their top three pitchers and the vast majority of their starting lineup. They also have a new head coach leading the way as Kyle Nelson steps in for long time coach John Parisi, who stepped down after the 2021 season after more than 20 years leading the program.
Nelson is a former Rockport baseball player and 2015 graduate who is also the head hockey coach, a team he has coached for three seasons.
“It’s a young team and my first year as head coach but we’re off to a pretty good start with three scrimmages,” Nelson said. “We have some young guys stepping in and the returning players we do have a good leaders.”
The Vikings are led by senior captains Jack Cahill and Will Cahill, twin brothers who are two of just four returning regulars from 2021.
Will returns behind the plate while Jack will see time on the mound and in the infield. Both are key middle of the order run producers in the batting lineup. Junior Jack Guelli returns in centerfield while junior Michael Murphy also returns to the starting lineup, moving from the outfield to second base.
All four returners are consistent both in the field and at the plate. Juniors Derek Budrow and Owen Aiello step into the outfield while junior Colin Porter will be seeing time at multiple positions.
“Our team defense has been solid so far,” Nelson said. “With a young team we are working on our approach at the plate. There’s not a whole lot of experience so getting the younger guys in the right mindset up there is big. We are going to rely on our experienced guys to knock the runs in.”
On the mound, Jack Cahill and Sam MacDowell have been pitching well in the preseason while freshman Josiah Whitley has emerged as a strong arm for the Vikings.
Rockport is looking to reach the Division 5 State Tournament and will be relying on its strength of schedule in the Cape Ann League. In the Baker Division, defending champ Hamilton-Wenham looks strong again along with Amesbury, Georgetown and Manchester Essex. The Vikings open up the season on Saturday at home against Matignon.
“The Cape Ann League is always good no matter the sport,” Nelson said. “We’re a smaller school playing against larger schools and that will help our strength of schedule rating. The big focus for us is to improve every day and be competitive with everyone. If we show up and play everyone tough we will be in good shape.”
MANCHESTER ESSEX HAS SOLID CORE RETURNING
Manchester Essex has some key players to replace this spring, but the 2022 team has a solid group of returning players back in the lineup this fall.
Manchester Essex was powered by its pitching a year ago and its biggest loss is pitcher Kellan Heney, the team’s strikeout leader a year ago as a junior that transferred to Governor’s Academy. But the Hornets still have a bona fide ace in senior captain Vaughn O’Leary, who has been a mainstay in the team’s lineup since his freshman season, where he helped them win the Division 4 State Title. The senior south paw knows his way around the CAL and can get by with good stuff and pinpoint location.
O’Leary is also one of the team’s best bats in the middle of the lineup who plays first base when he’s not on the mound.
Two more senior captains join O’Leary in the rotation in Colin Coyne and Ryan Andrews, who missed 2021 due to Tommy John surgery. Coyne and Andrews will both play in the middle infield when not pitching.
In the field, senior captain A.J. Pallazola is back at the top of the lineup and in center field while senior captain Zak Parrot is back at third base. Senior Simon Rubin steps in behind the plate while senior Colby Doane and juniors Henry Otterbein and Mike DeOreo are back after seeing big innings a year ago.
“There are some new faces but this is a team that wants to be good and is working to get there,” Weed said.
The Hornets are looking to get back to the Division 4 State Tournament and will have to navigate a tough Cape Ann League to do so.
“The Cape Ann League is always tough,” Weed said. “I believe this team will be good halfway through the season and will push to make a run in the tournament.”