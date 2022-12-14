Gloucester
Head coach: Adam Philpott (3rd season)
Last year’s record: 8-14 (lost to Archbishop Williams in Div. 3 Round of 32)
Captains: Adam Borowick, Sr., G; Ashton Davis, Sr., G; Nate Montagnino, Sr., F; Brady Sullivan, Sr., G.
Key returning players: Evan Anderson, Sr., F/G; Charles Amero, Soph., F.
Strengths: The Fishermen are quick and deep at the guard position and can run in transition.
Concerns: Gloucester is looking to cut down on turnovers and improve their free throw shooting.
Coach’s Outlook: “We have a lot of players stepping into increased roles this season but we also have a lot of senior leadership. The ultimate goal is to reach the tournament and I think we can compete with anyone in the NEC.”
Rockport
Head coach: Phil Whitley (8th season)
Last year’s record: 3-17
Captains: Ed Merz, Jr., G; Brooks Slingluff, Jr., G.
Key returning players: Patrick Reardon, Soph., F; Chase Wheat, Soph., G; Josiah Whitley, Soph.; G.
Strengths: The Vikings have a lot of ball handlers that can shoot the basketball.
Concerns: Rockport is very young and will be relying on a stable of sophomores and juniors with little varsity experience.
Coach’s Outlook: “This is a super young team but I’m excited to get the chance to coach this core for the next two year. We may take some lumps while learning the physicality and pace of the varsity game but we will get better with that experience as the year goes on.”
Manchester Essex
Head coach: Tim St. Laurent (8th season)
Last year’s record: 18-5 (lost to Wahconah in Div. 4 Quarterfinals)
Key Returning Players: Sam Athanas, Sr., G.; Ed Chareas, Sr., F; Patrick Cronin, Sr.,; F; Ben Hurd, Sr., F; Brennan Twombly, Sr., F; Cade Furse, Jr., G.
Strengths: The Hornets have a wealth of experience back from a team that made a deep tournament run a year ago.
Concerns: The team is always looking to work on its shot selection.
Coach’s Outlook: “We have a lot of talent back and the ultimate goal is to make another deep tournament run like last season. This team is experience and learned how to win and play in big games last season, we’re looking for a repeat of that.”