Take a look around the Gloucester boys lacrosse team’s lineup and there are a lot of experienced and familiar faces.
The Fishermen have starters returning at every layer of the field this year and they are looking to take a step forward after missing out on the postseason by just four seeds last year.
“We have a lot of experience this year and we’re hoping that gets us to .500 or better so we don’t have to rely on our ranking to get into the tournament,” second year head coach Geoff Kennedy said. “We’re breaking in a new defensive system and have a few spots we need to fill from an offensive standpoint but the team is moving the ball and playing well together early on.”
The Fishermen, who finished 6-11 a year ago, are led by four senior captains, two in the midfield and two on defense.
Evan Anderson returns in the midfield and is a key playmaker for Gloucester while fellow captain Frank DeSisto is a two-way transition player in the middle of the field.
If there is one area where the Fishermen were hit hard by graduation it’s defense. Senior captains Nick Carey and Nick White anchor that unit and are the two returning regulars on the back line. Junior Ethan Mahoney returns in net and has seen regular varsity starts since his freshman year.
Gloucester will need to find a new No. 1 goal scorer to replace last year’s leading goal scorer P.J. Zappa. Junior midfielder Brett Cunningham is the team’s leading returning scorer as he can both shoot and pass. Juniors Colby Jewell, Jackson Low and James Sanfilippo should also factor into Gloucester’s scoring output. Junior midfielder Cooper Hedges also returns to the lineup and is the team’s face-off man.
“We have some players stepping into new roles and we have depth coming back on offense,” Kennedy said. “We have some young guys making the jump to varsity this year that are off to good starts too.”
In the Northeastern Conference Gloucester will be competing in the Lynch Division alongside Salem, Swampscott and Winthrop with Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead, Masconomet and Peabody comprising the Dunn Division.
“We’re looking to be competitive in the conference with everyone like we were last season,” Kennedy said. “Swampscott is looking like the team we need to beat (in the Lynch Division) and we have a good strength of schedule this year, a lot of good teams out of the conference.”
HORNETS LOOKING TO GET BACK TO THE POSTSEASON
Manchester Essex had a bit of a breakout campaign in 2022, fighting through a tough CAL schedule to make the postseason while winning an opening round tournament game on the road to advance to the Round of 16.
In 2023, the Hornets are looking to take their game to the next level with experience all over the lineup including 14 seniors and key returning players at every position on the field.
“The seniors make up the majority of our team,” third year head coach Jon Siderewicz said. “They all have experience playing the past few years and they’re some of our go-to players, adding to our depth at nearly every position.”
The Hornets are led by four captains, three seniors and a junior.
Senior Declan Kirk and junior Quinn Brady head up the midfield as both players have blazing speed and quickness to generate offense in transition and in the settled offense. Senior captain Mark Pollock heads up the Manchester Essex defense in front of fellow senior captain Jack Dipasquale in goal.
In addition to Kirk and Quinn on the offensive side of the field, Manchester Essex will be relying on junior attack Cormac Edgerton and senior Jesse Oliver on the attack. Seniors Brennan Twombly and Daniel Wood return on the defensive end of the field with senior Sam Athanas playing a defensive midfielder role.
The Hornets made it to the Div. 4 Round of 16 a year ago, falling to eventual state champ Wahconah on the road. Siderewicz is hoping the experience can help push them even further this spring.
“We have high expectations this year and, frankly, unfinished business,” he said. “Trying to go even further is one of our goals and the morale on this team is very high entering the regular season. The boys are always eager to get better every day they are on the field and they have the experience in big games.”
In the CAL, the Hornets will be competing with several strong programs including defending Baker Division champ Ipswich along with Hamilton-Wenham, who is always a tough out. Manchester Essex will also face a tough crossover schedule against the Kinney Division.
“As always the CAL is wide open this year,” Siderewicz said. “We face some very good teams in the league. The message has always been take it one game and practice at a time trying to get better at what we do. These guys have worked hard to get to this point and we’re excited for these seniors to lead this team deep into June like last year.”
GLOUCESTER BOYS LACROSSE AT A GLANCE
GLOUCESTER
Head Coach: Geoff Kennedy (2nd Season)
Last Year’s Record: 6-11
Captains: Evan Anderson, Sr., Mid.; Nick Carey, Sr., D; Frank DeSisto, Sr., Mid.; Nick White, Sr., D.
Key Returning Players: Brett Cunningham, Jr., A; Cooper Hedges, Jr., Mid.; Colby Jewell, Jr., Mid.; Jackson Low, Jr., Mid.; Ethan Mahoney, Jr., G; James Sanfilippo, Jr., Mid.
Strengths: The Fishermen have experienced players all over the lineup.
Concerns: Gloucester will have to find a new go-to goal scoring option this season.
Coach’s Outlook: “We play a strong schedule and we are hoping to be competitive enough with everyone to get into the tournament. We’re moving the ball well early on, we got a little bit more athleticism this year and are looking to use that to our advantage.”
Season Opener: Monday vs. Lynnfield (4:30 p.m.)
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head Coach: Jon Siderewicz (3rd Season)
Last Year’s Record: 8-11 (Lost to Wahconah in Div. 4 Round of 16)
Captains: Jack Dipasquale, Sr., G; Declan Kirk, Sr., Mid.; Mark Pollock, Sr., D; Quinn Brady, Jr., Mid.
Key Returning Players: Sam Athanas, Sr., Mid.; Jesse Oliver, Sr., A; Dougie Pratt, Sr., Mid.; Brennan Twombly, Sr., D; Daniel Wood, Sr., D; Cormac Edgerton, Jr., A
Strengths: The Hornets have a lot of experience with 14 seniors on the roster.
Concerns: Manchester Essex is looking to improve its scoring output this spring.
Coach’s Outlook: “Our first goal is to make the tournament and finish top 32 in our division. The second goal is to win a league championship. Many of these players have won conference championships in other sports and it would be bittersweet to add a lacrosse championship to their resume.”
Season Opener: Monday vs. Bishop Fenwick (4 p.m.)