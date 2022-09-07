GLOUCESTER
Head coach: Armando Marnoto (16th season)
Last year’s record: 15-3-2 (NEC Lynch champs, lost to Greater New Bedford in Div. 3 Second Round)
Captains: Kayky Barbosa, Sr., Mid.; Yuniel Sanchez, Sr., Mid.; Leonardo Vitale, Sr., D.; Brendan Anderton, Jr., D.
Key returning players: Geremy Palacios, Sr., S; Gino Tripoli, Jr., S; Ben Watts, Jr., D.
Strengths: The Fishermen are young and talented with several players that have shown the knack to finish.
Coach’s Outlook: “We are looking to repeat again as NEC Lynch champions. This is a young team but we are fast on the counter and can finish.”
Season Opener: Wednesday at Salem (7 p.m.)
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Jason Rutkauskas (2nd season)
Last year’s record: 5-12-1
Captains: Derek Budrow, Sr. D; Michael Murphy, Sr., D; Mike Nocella, Sr., D.
Key returning players: Atticus Anderson, Jr., Mid.; Ed Merz, Jr., S; Nick Nocella, Jr., Mid.
Strengths: The Vikings have a strong defensive core returning and have been strong on the counter-attack.
Coach’s Outlook: “Being competitive with every team for 90 minutes is the key this year. The long term goal is always to compete in the CAL and get into the tournament and if we are competitive for 90 minutes every night we will be in good shape to do that.”
Season Opener: Thursday at Amesbury (4 p.m.)
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head coach: Rob Bilsbury (23rd season)
Last year’s record: 11-6-1 (CAL Baker champs, lost to Amesbury in Div. 4 First Round)
Captains: Andrew Gagnon, Sr., D; Brady Gagnon, Sr., S.; Finn Lawler, Sr., D; Becket Spencer, Sr., Mid.
Key returning players: Sam Bothwell, Soph., S.
Strengths: The Hornets are balanced at every layer of the field and have strong senior leadership from their four captains.
Coach’s Outlook: “This is a young team but we will get better with game experience. We have a lot of good tests early on. They may not be experienced but the talent and leadership is there.”
Season Opener: 2-1 loss to Ipswich Tuesday.