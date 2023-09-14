Senior standout Gino Tripoli and his Gloucester boys soccer squad have picked up right where they left off.
Following a 13-5 campaign in the ever-competitive Northeastern Conference a season ago, the Fishermen have opened the new season with three straight wins. Tripoli, a first team All-NEC selection last fall, has been the driving force, dropping in eight goals already after setting the program record with 34 markers in 2022.
Standing an athletic 6-foot-2, Tripoli boasts a rare combination of speed, skill and physicality that’s been extremely difficult for opponents to contain. He scores in a variety of ways, but remains unselfish with the ball at his feet and always seems to make the intelligent decision on the attack.
“Gino’s picked up right from where he left off at the end of last year,” said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto. “He’s in great shape, and the amazing thing is that everyone knows about him now because of last year so everyone’s prepared for him and he’s getting double teamed and still getting through. But he’s also creating chances for others.”
One of those ‘others’ is fellow senior captain Domenic Paone. The shifty midfielder has added three goals of his own thus far and continues to display a tremendous rapport with Tripoli on the attack.
“They’ve got a pretty good beat on it; they’ve been doing it together since they were 10 years old so definitely some good chemistry there,” said Marnoto.
With those two running the show up top, Gloucester has earned wins of 8-0 over Salem, 3-2 over Wakefield and 3-2 over Danvers heading into Wednesday night’s marquee league tilt with Swampscott. Each of the one-goal triumphs came down to the wire, with Tripoli finding the back of the net late in action to help his team prevail.
His first game-winner, coming against a talented Wakefield team, came in the final two minutes when he tucked one in on the left side against two defenders.
“The win against Wakefield, a very good program, that was a confidence boosting win,” said Marnoto, now in his 12th season with the team.
The momentum carried over to the Danvers tilt, with Tripoli drilling home a PK in the first half before securing the victory with a breakaway strike just before stoppage time off a feed from Dylan Smith.
While Tripoli has shined brightest on the most consistent level, it’s certainly been a team effort for the Fishermen. Fellow captains Leo Vitale and Benjamin Watts have regularly led the charge defensively and according to Marnoto, “they’re just as strong in the back as Gino and Domenic are in the front.”
“We have our anchors on each side of the field for sure,” said Marnoto. “They set the stage for us.”
Another captain, Brendan Anderton, has battled his way back from an injury suffered in the summer and has gradually found his groove. Anderton has contributed in the scoring department while serving as an irreplaceable leader on and off the pitch.
“He’s getting stronger and stronger every game,” added Marnoto, who’s also highlighted the play from both Wesdra Silva and Cole Ciolino in the midfield.
It’s a Gloucester team that’s built on both experience and skill, one that should challenge for an NEC regular season title coming down the home stretch next month.
Solid start to the season for Manchester Essex, which remains unbeaten (1-0-2) after three games. The Hornets battled to a scoreless draw with Hamilton-Wenham to open up the season, shutout Amesbury 3-0 two days later, and recently drew even at 1-1 against rival Ipswich on the road.
Goalkeeper Hudson Wood has more than done his part as the last line of defense behind guys like Logan DeSouza, Owen Olivier-Meehan, Charlie Rubens, Ernest Taylor, and Charlie Langendorf. Manchester has yet to really kick their offense into high gear yet, with its next chance coming against a winless Pentucket squad on Thursday afternoon at home. Head coach Rob Bilsbury‘s squad is looking to get back into the Division 4 playoffs after sneaking in with a sub-.500 record a year ago.
Nick Giannino has covered North Shore boys soccer since 2017.