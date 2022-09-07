Young and talented are the adjectives Armando Marnoto used to describe his Gloucester boys soccer team in 2022.
The Fishermen were certainly hit hard by graduation from last year’s team, losing four all-stars and several starters from a squad that won the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division with 15 wins. The 2022 team, however, has a lot of talent even if it has a bunch of players settling into new roles. That raw talent has Marnoto optimistic heading into the regular season, which begins on Wednesday night at Salem (7 p.m.).
“We’re looking to repeat as NEC (Lynch champions),” Marnoto said. “We’ve had a successful preseason and we are ready for action on Wednesday. This team is young but talented.”
Gloucester is led by its four captains, all with at least two previous seasons of varsity experience with two returning on defense and two returning in the midfield.
Captains Leo Vitale, a senior, and Brendan Anderton, a junior, return to the Fishermen back line and bring experience and athleticism to the position. They will be joined in the back by junior Ben Watts, who moves to defense from wing midfield this season. Senior captain Yuniel Sanchez returns in the midfield and plays a defensive role for the Fishermen.
Gloucester’s veteran core of defensive players will be protecting a pair of new starting goal keepers in sophomores Stefano Numerosi and Gunner Alves. Neither has varsity experience but Marnoto has credited the play of both players in the preseason.
The Fishermen also return some goal scoring talent with senior Geremy Palacios and junior Gino Tripoli being the team’s two leading returning scorers. Both found the back of the net and created offense regularly in 2021 and the Fishermen are relying on them to do the same this season.
Senior captain Kayky Barbosa is another talented offensive minded player returning to the lineup. Barbosa is a wing midfielder that can create offense and finish.
“We are strong on the counter attack and this is a team that can finish,” Marnoto said. “Gino Tripoli is expected to have a breakout season.”
In the NEC Lynch Division, the Fishermen will be competing with Salem, Saugus, Swampscott and Winthrop.
Rockport led by veteran defense
Like Gloucester, Rockport also lost a slew of talented seniors to graduation and will have a lot of players stepping into new roles.
One area where the roles are set, however, is on defense. Second year head coach Jason Rutkauskas has three senior captains all returning on the back line, forming the team’s biggest strength.
Seniors Mike Nocella, Michael Murphy and Derek Budrow all return with at least two previous seasons of varsity experience. The trio was strong in 2021 and looks improved in 2022. The senior captains will be playing in front of a new goal keeper in freshman Zakarya Bouafi, who has played well in the preseason.
“It’s always good to have experience back there,” Rutkauskas said. “They’re the leaders of the team and it all starts with them. Early on we have been doing a good job building from the back end and those leaders put us in a position where everyone is involved in our structure.”
Having a strong defensive core could come in handy for Rockport this fall. In the current MIAA power rating system, keeping scores close is the key to earning a state tournament berth, especially for a team like the Vikings, which plays a lot of higher division teams in the Cape Ann League.
“We have really stressed being competitive for a full 80 minutes,” Rutkauskas said. “If we limit chances and keep our area clean, we will be in good shape. Last year we did that for the most part but a couple games got away from us and that cost us a playoff berth in the end.”
The Vikings also have a trio of juniors returning to the lineup in striker Ed Merz along with midfielders Atticus Anderson and Nick Nocella. The team will also have a few freshmen in starting spots in Charlie Donato and Timothy Patrick Doupe, both in the midfield.
The CAL Baker Division will once again be a deep, strong league with the Vikings competing against defending champ Manchester Essex, Hamilton-Wenham, Amesbury and Ipswich, all Division 4 squads, and Georgetown, which resides in Division 5 along with Rockport.
Hornets with only five returning varsity players
Manchester Essex may have been hit the hardest by graduation out of the three Cape Ann teams.
The Hornets said goodbye to a senior class from the fall of 2021 that featured 16 varsity regulars. As a result, the team has a lot of new faces in its starting lineup but also has a core of senior captains to build around.
The team is led by Andrew Gagnon and Finn Lawler on the defensive side of the field, along with Brady Gagnon at striker and Becket Spencer in the midfield. The four captains all have multiple seasons of varsity experience and compete in every layer of the field.
“It’s good to have one of the leaders at each position,” Hornets head coach Rob Bilsbury said. “They’re the experience on the team and they have all been great leaders so far, working hard to get the team doing what it needs to do every day.”
Outside of the four senior captains, sophomore striker Sam Bothwell is the only other player on the roster entering the season with varsity experience. Bothwell and Spencer are the team’s two leading returning scorers and they got together for the Hornets’ lone goal in Tuesday’s 2-1 season opening loss to Ipswich with Bothwell scoring on a pass from Spencer to tie the score at 1-1 in the first half.
“We’ve got a team of young, solid talent,” Bilsbury said. “They just kind of need the game experience. Ipswich played a good game today and we showed some positives too, bouncing back after going down a goal. We just got a little too caught up in the emotions of a physical game and we will learn from that.”
The Hornets will be put to the test right away as another big CAL Baker clash is on the horizon with Hamilton-Wenham on the schedule Thursday. The Hornets and Generals split the CAL Baker a year ago while Amesbury also looks like a strong contender this fall with Rockport, Georgetown and Ipswich always turning in solid programs.
The Hornets have qualified for the state tournament in every year since 2014 and are looking to run that streak up to eight straight years this fall.
“We don’t have much experience outside of our leaders but this is a good group,” Bilsbury said. “The more they play together, the better they will get and I think the potential is there to become a good team.”