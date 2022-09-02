GLOUCESTER
Head coach: Lauren Riley Gove (10th season)
Last year’s record: 7-11-1 (lost to Oakmont in Division 3 First Round)
Captains: Aria Caputo, Sr., Mid.; Ella Costa, Sr., Mid.; Abby Lowthers, Jr., F; Ari Scola, Jr., Mid.
Key returning players: Isabella Forbes, Sr., Mid.; Anna Cinelli, Jr., F; Joie Cody, Jr., Def.; Bella Goulart, Jr., Def.; Anna Hafey, Jr., Def.; Siri Hale, Jr., Def.
Strengths: The Fishermen are battle tested this season and have a really strong junior class that makes up the majority of the roster.
Coach’s outlook: “We took some lumps with a young team last year but this year we have a lot of experience and the girls know what they need to do to compete every game now. They’ve put in the work, they want to improve and they’re off to a great start in the preseason.”
Season opener: Tuesday, September 6 vs. Swampscott (4:30 p.m.)
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Mary Ryan (39th season)
Last year’s record: 1-17
Captains: Amelia Lucas, Sr., F/M; Julia Sekercan, Sr., F; Sydney Bouchie, Jr., Mid.
Key returning players: Natalie Lamond, Sr., Mid.; Caitlin Morin, Jr., G; Addie Gardner, Soph., Mid.
Strengths: The Vikings are strong in the midfield and have a strong goaltender.
Coach’s outlook: “We want to continue to work hard in practice and show improvement each practice and game.”
Season opener: Wednesday, September 7 vs. Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head coach: Courtney Brown (2nd season)
Last year’s record: 16-5-1 (lost to Uxbridge in Division 4 Semifinals)
Captains: Paige Garlitz, Sr., G; Hadley Levendusky, Sr., Mid.; Amy Vytopilova, Sr., Mid.
Key returning players: Helaina Davis, Sr., Def.; Calista Lai, Sr., Mid.; Ava Grace Magnuson, Sr., F; Ella Chafe, Jr., Mid.; Torrin Lee Kirk, Jr., F; Caelie Patrick, Jr., Mid.
Strengths: The Hornets have a wealth of talent returning as they lost no seniors to graduation from the 2021 team, which reached the Div. 4 Semifinals.
Coach’s outlook: “Manchester Essex has a reputation of being a field hockey powerhouse and the girls hold so much pride in that. Going all the way to the semi-finals in the state tournament with no seniors last year is fuel for these athletes. They know what we’re capable of when we work together and are willing to put in the extra work to make it happen. While we certainly have our eyes set on going all the way this season, we are taking it one game at a time.”
Season opener: Wednesday, September 7 vs. Ipswich (4 p.m.)