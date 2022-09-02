The Gloucester field hockey team has turned the page on a 2021 season that did not reach its expectations.
While last year’s 7-11-1 record, the first losing season since 2012 and first since Lauren Riley Gove took over as head coach, was not what the team was hoping for, the experience gained has the team poised for a bounce-back campaign in 2022. Gloucester only lost three seniors from the 2021 squad and the team enters 2022 battle tested and experienced.
“We had a lot of new players in the lineup last year including a lot of sophomores that hadn’t played a ton since their 8th grade year because of COVID restrictions,” Riley Gove said. “Losing wasn’t personal to them yet. Now that they’re back with a year of experience under their belts it has now become personal to them, and they have worked really hard this offseason to turn things around. I’m really excited with what I’ve seen from everyone so far this season. The attitude is great and they have been playing well together.”
While Gloucester is led by a strong junior class, the vast majority of them returning starters from 2021, the team’s lone returning All-Star performer is senior midfielder and captain Aria Caputo. A two-way standout, Caputo is a big time facilitator for the Fishermen who could chip in on defense and create offense.
Caputo is joined by three junior captains, all big contributors in 2021. Junior midfielder Ella Costa was the team’s leading scorer last year while junior forward Abby Lowthers was the team’s second leading scorer last year. Junior midfielder Ari Scola also returns to the starting lineup and is one of Gloucester’s more versatile midfielders that can play two ways.
“Our captains are all great players and leaders,” Riley Gove said. “They’ve helped this team become more skilled and more conditioned. When you see the leaders work to help a team hit its stride the way they have, it makes you proud no matter the outcome.”
Gloucester has many other returning starters at all levels of the field.
Junior Anna Cinelli returns to the forward line with senior Isabella Forbes back in the midfield. Juniors Joie Cody, Bella Goulart and Anna Hafey return to the starting defense and will be joined by fellow junior Siri Hale, who moved over from goalie.
The Fishermen will have a new starter in goal in freshman Keegan Jewell.
“The juniors are really leading this team at every position,” Riley Gove said. “It’s a good mix of players that know how to play together.”
Gloucester is looking to contend in the Northeastern Conference this fall and it will have lots of competition. Defending NEC champ Masco returns a lot of talent while Danvers, Swampscott, Marblehead and Beverly are always formidable foes.
The Fishermen are looking to extend their streak of State Tournament appearances to nine this season, but want to take it one step further and earn a high seed.
“We want to win enough games so we don’t have to travel over an hour for a first round tournament game,” said Riley Gove, referring to last year’s first round tournament defeat at Oakmont. “The NEC is the NEC, those tough teams are going to be tough like they always are. If we play with urgency in every game and execute, we will be in good shape.”
Vikings looking to improve with key contributors returning
Rockport had a tough season in 2021 with just one win as it featured a super young squad in the always tough Cape Ann League. This year, however, the Vikings look improved with several key starters and some of its top performers from last year back in the fold.
Rockport’s strength this fall lies in the midfield as two of its three captains play that position.
Junior captain Sydney Bouchie returns after leading the team in scoring a year ago and earning a spot on the Cape Ann League All-Star team. Bouchie is one of the team’s better ball handlers and great at getting her teammates involved. Senior captain Ameila Lucas is also back as one of the team’s top offensive weapons as she’s shown the ability to finish in the circle. Senior Natalie Lamond also returns to the midfield after an All-Star season in 2021 and is a strong defensive presence as well. Sophomore Addie Gardner is also back in the Viking’s midfield after a breakout season as a freshman a year ago.
“The midfield is a big strength for us,” said Rockport head coach Mary Ryan, now in her 39th season at the helm. “We just want to continue to work hard in practice and show improvement each game and it starts with our midfield play.”
Senior captain Julia Sekercan leads a forward line that is looking to improve its goal scoring total this season. Defensively, Rockport also has some talent returning including goaltender Caitlin Morin, who had established herself as a real strength to the team as a sophomore a season ago.
Rockport is looking to reach the tournament this season in Division 5 and it will have to be competitive in a deep Cape Ann League to do so. Rockport is competing with Ipswich, Manchester Essex, Georgetown and Amesbury in the CAL Baker Division. As long as the Vikings keep scores close, their strength of schedule will keep them in the postseason hunt.
Manchester Essex a serious contender in Division 4
When taking a look around the Manchester Essex starting lineup, there are lots of familiar faces. That’s because the Hornets did not lose a single player to graduation from 2021.
The senior-less 2021 squad was able to reach the Division 4 Semifinals, meaning the expectations are high for the team in 2022 with its entire roster back on the field a year older and more experienced.
“We have 13 returning varsity players, eight of which are seniors,” second year head coach Courtney Brown said. “We are in a unique position this year. We had a strong season last year and it’s all motivation and confidence building to take the next step this year.”
The Hornets are led by the reigning Cape Ann League Baker Division Player of the Year in senior captain Amy Vytopilova, a valuable two-way commodity that is elite on the offensive and defensive ends of the field. Manchester Essex’s other two senior captains reside on the defensive side of the field in senior Hadley Levendusky, an All-Star last fall, and goalie Paige Garlitz, also a CAL All-Star as a junior.
“Each of our captains bring something different to the table,” Brown said. “Amy’s stick skills and game sense set her apart as a field hockey player. Hadley is our strong and consistent center back and we have so much trust in her. Paige is the heart of our team in goal.”
The Hornets also return a ton of talent outside of the senior captains. Junior Caelie Patrick was an All League performer a year ago and returns to the lineup after leading the team in scoring last season. She is joined on the forward line by senior Ava Grace Magnuson and junior Torrin Kirk. Junior Ella Chafe is back in the midfield and is a key playmaker for the Hornets while senior Calista Lai also returns to the midfield and is a strong, offensive minded player. Senior Helaina Davis joins Levendusky on defense.
Manchester Essex is the favorite in the Cape Ann League Baker Division this season although the defending champ is Ipswich, a Division 4 State Finalist last year.
The Hornets meet the rival Tigers in the season opener on Wednesday at Hyland Field starting at 4:30 p.m.
“I expect our season opener to be a fantastic game,” Brown said. “Typically both of our teams are very competitive. I know this group is taking the match very seriously and is looking for redemption from last season.”