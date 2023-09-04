Give or take a few players, those that comprise the lineup of the Gloucester High field hockey team this season will be entering their third season as starters.
The chemistry and camaraderie they’ve built, both on and off the field, during that time could pay off handsomely in the form of a Northeastern Conference championship this fall.
Coming off of a stellar 16-2-3 campaign a year ago, where they finished second only to unbeaten Masconomet in league play, the Fishermen are eager to get back at it and show what another year of improvement and skill can ultimately produce.
“I always tell the girls each one of them could be a ‘best player’ on one of our past solid squads,” said head coach Lauren Riley-Gove, now starting her 12th season at GHS. “They just need to work as a unit and see where that leads.”
Midfielders Ari Scola and Ella Costa, both midfielders, and left wing Abby Lowthers will serve as tri-captains for Gloucester. Costa, a starter since her freshman year, was an All-Northeastern Conference player a year ago and is ready for a huge offensive season while Costa, an NEC all-star, led the squad in scoring.
Seven other seniors are also back to reprise their role as starters: right wing Anna Cinelli, striker Lily Pregent, midfielder Lexi Carollo, defensive midfielder Bella Goulart, and defenders Jordan Palk, Anna Hafey, and Joie Cody.
Sophomore goaltender Keegan Jewell, who turned in 13 shutouts a year ago, is also back as the last line of defense.
“The girls are all really playing well together,” said Riley-Gove. “Their forward line has a lot of scoring potential across-the-board while our midfield is very key in precision playing. Our defense is solid led by Keegan in the goal.”
When asked what her team’s realistic goals were for the season, Riley-Gove said, “Score a lot of goals.
“They’ve come a long way and worked really hard to get where they are,” she said of her team.
After going to the Division 4 state semifinals and title game, respectively, over the last two seasons, MANCHESTER ESSEX would love nothing more than to complete the final step in their journey this fall.
But the Hornets aren’t about to get caught looking too far ahead before the season even begins, said head coach Courtney Brown.
“We’ve always been a team to take the season one game at a time, but we certainly have our sights on (repeating as) Cape Ann League Baker champs,” she said. “This team has had a really impressive run over the last three years, and we’re excited to prove ourselves yet again. We’re looking to keep defining ourselves as a hard working, respectful, and successful team.”
Caelie Patrick, a senior midfielder who is already committed to continue her career at Division 1 Providence College, is one of four team captains. She’ll be joined by fellow midfielder Ella Chafe, forward Torrin Kirk, and defender Phileine DeWidt.
Junior goalkeeper Brigid Carovillano (another potential Division 1 college recruit) heads up a list of other returning starters for the Hornets, including sophomore Abby Kent (who can play midfield or forward), junior Summer Demeo (a hybrid defender/midfielder), and seniors Live Cahill at midfield and Greta Gado up front.
Brown called junior newcomer Isabelle Donellan-Valade “one of the most coachable athletes on the squad this year. She’s quickly picking the sport back up after not playing since middle school. I’m excited to harness her speed and grit on the defensive line this year.”
Underclassmen who’ll also figure into the Manchester Essex rotation include sophomore forward Laila Mears, freshman midfielder/defender Sadie Potter, and fellow ninth grader Kieran Day, a forward.
“Our midfield is strong and experienced ... defensively, though, we have big shoes to fill,” said Brown. “We’ve been working on staying patient when trying to stop opponent’s transitions and keeping tight ‘D’ in the circle.”
The leadership from a strong group of captains will certainly help ROCKPORT reach its potential this fall, particularly as the squad’s many young players learn the nuances of the varsity game.
Seniors Sydney Bouchie at midfield, Alexandra Johnson at back, and goalkeeper Caitlin Morin, along with junior midfielder Addie Gardner, have had a positive effect on their teammates with their work ethic on on-field skills.
“We have a very young team who will experience growing pains this year, but I feel the captains and other returnees will continue to lead, help and mentor the younger players,” said Rockport’s legendary head coach, Mary Ryan.
She has been particularly impressed with Morin, who played club field hockey over the winter “and it shows,” said Ryan. “Her confidence and play has elevated, and it’s great to see.”
Sophomores Abby Campbell, a forward, and Tessa Twombly, a forward and back, also return to the starting lineup for Rockport, as does freshman forward Ceci Chadbourne.
Two other freshmen with varsity experience, forwards Dakota Graham and Kaity Dannolfo, can expect to take on bigger roles this time around. Newcomers Caroline Campbell (back), Gretel Marshall (forward/midfield), Reese Swanson (forward/midfield), Abby Horne (back), and Rumi Corum (forward) — all ninth graders — will also get their chance to shine.
“I want us to compete in each and every game, stay positive and take each practice and game experience and learn from them,” said Ryan.