In 2022 the Gloucester girls lacrosse team just missed out on a playoff berth by two spots as the No. 34 ranked team in Division 3. This spring with a strong core of players returning, the Fishermen are looking to get over the hump and get into the postseason for the first time since 2018.
“We have our sights set on getting to .500 or better and finding a way into the postseason,” second year head coach Neil Costa said. “This is still a young team but we have a handful of experienced players that can help bring us along.”
The Fishermen, who finished 7-13 last season, have the most returning experience on the defensive end of the field. Led by senior captain Ella Zindle in goal, Gloucester looks like a team that will be tough to score on this season. Zindle is a two-time NEC All-Star in net who consistently handles pressure and keeps her team in games.
While Zindle has been a consistent commodity for multiple seasons, she has a budding group of defenders in front of her, all with previous varsity experience. Juniors Siri Hale, Emma Smith and Kasja Curcuru along with sophomores Bella Murawski and Olivia Testaverde return to the back line with freshman newcomer Keagan Jewell, who can also play goalie, joining the defense.
“Our entire defensive core is returning,” Costa said. “It starts with (Zindle’s) toughness and leadership in goal and I have high expectations for the defense to support her. They’re improved in transition out of the defensive zone and are turning into a strong group.”
One area where Gloucester was hit hard by graduation was the offensive side of the field. Three key attackers are out of the fold but the Fishermen do have talented players returning in those areas as well.
Junior captain Ella Costa, a midfielder, was the team’s leading scorer last year with 33 goals and 22 assists on the year, the two-time NEC All-Star figures to be Gloucester’s go-to offensive weapon again this spring. She will be supported by senior captains Nicole Gardner (13 goals in 2022) and Elle Fleming and junior Anna Hafey on the attack.
Juniors Brooke McNiff, Abby Lowthers and Anna Cinelli also return to the midfield and all three chipped in offensively last spring.
“Ella can play on both ends of the field and she is our offensive playmaker,” Costa said. “And the new core is practicing really well together. They are all faster and have a whole year of varsity experience under their belt.”
Gloucester will compete in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division this spring along side Swampscott, Salem, Saugus and Winthrop.
MANCHESTER ESSEX LOOKING FOR ANOTHER DEEP TOURNAMENT RUN
Manchester Essex made it all the way to the Division 4 State Finals last year, winning four tournament games after winning the Cape Ann League Baker Division crown in the regular season.
This spring the Hornets have the potential to again be playing deep into June. While key players from 2022 were lost to graduation, several key players including four first team All Cape Ann League performers are back in the lineup in 2023.
According to head coach Nan Gorton, who is in her fourth season at the helm and has reached two state finals and a sectional final in her previous three seasons as head coach, the team’s unselfishness is its best quality.
“Our team is full of players looking to make everyone else look like a superstar,” she said. “I am extremely impressed with the selfless play already.”
The Hornets have a fairly young core with five sophomores and five juniors to just two seniors, but they also have some talented and experienced players back.
Sophomore Brigid Carovillano returns in goal after a huge breakout season as a freshman, where she was a first team All CAL selection. Senior captains Paige Garlitz and Hadley Levendusky also return to the lineup and both are versatile players as Garlitz can play attack, midfield and defense while Levendusky is a two-way standout in the midfield. Junior captain Ella Chafe is also back and one of the team’s best playmakers while Junior Mechi O’Neil returns as one of the team’s most athletic players.
In addition to Carovillano, Levendusky, Chafe and O’Neil were all first team All League selections last season.
Outside of their leaders, the Hornets will be relying on younger players that have already shown some promise.
“We are filled with athletic, young players that are ready to step up,” Gorton said. “But we also have experienced leaders including Brigid in goal who never ceases to improve and impress.”
The Hornets are defending CAL Baker champs and as usual should receive some serious competition from Ipswich. The Hornets and Tigers have combined to win every Baker Division championship in the last 10 years.
CAPE ANN GIRLS LACROSSE AT A GLANCE
Gloucester
Head coach: Neil Costa (2nd season)
Last Year’s Record: 7-13
Captains: Elle Fleming, Sr., A; Nicole Gardner, Sr., A; Ella Zindle, Sr., G; Ella Costa, Jr., Mid.
Key Returning Players: Anna Cinelli, Jr., Mid.; Kajsa Curcuru, Jr., D; Anna Hafey, Jr., A; Siri Hale, Jr., D; Abby Lowthers, Jr., Mid.; Brooke McNiff, Jr., Mid.; Emma Smith, Sr., D; Skye Berry, Soph., Mid.
Strengths: The Fishermen have a strong core of experienced players back in the lineup this season.
Concerns: Despite their experience the Fishermen are still a young squad with only three seniors returning and a slew of new players on the attack.
Coach’s Outlook: “We are still a young program with a handful of experienced players who can help bring along the young team. This whole crew works very hard and we will have to find creative ways to win with speed on the attack, gritty defense and an experienced goalie. We have our sights set on getting to .500 or better and finding a way into a tournament game.”
Season Opener: Monday at Lynnfield (4:30 p.m.).
Manchester Essex
Head Coach: Nan Gorton (4th season)
Last Year’s Record: 19-3 (Division 4 State Finalists, lost to Dover-Sherborn in Div. 4 State Finals)
Captains: Paige Garlitz, Sr., A/Mid.; Hadley Levendusky, Sr., Mid.; Ella Chafe, Jr., Mid.
Key Returning Players: Mechi O’Neil, Jr., Mid.; Brigid Carovillano, Soph., G.; Charlotte Crocker, Soph., Mid.; Sylvie McCavanagh, Soph., A.
Strengths: The Hornets have some serious talent returning from last year including four All League performers.
Concerns: The team was hit hard by graduation with only two seniors on the roster this season.
Coach’s Outlook: “The culture of this team is a coach’s dream. They all work so hard to make someone else look good and they do not care who gets the credit. I always expect the best in my players and they expect the best from me. Day to day goal is to play well, continue to improve and make sure we do this as a program.”
Season Opener: Friday vs. Pentucket (4 p.m.)