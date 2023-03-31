Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 38F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.