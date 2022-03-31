The Gloucester girls lacrosse team has a new coach at the helm as Neil Costa steps in as the program’s third coach in the last three seasons. Costa, however, has a roster full of familiar faces and experience at the varsity level to work with.
“It’s a fun team so far,” said Costa, who took over as head coach just a few weeks ago with the previous head coach, Manny Lopes, leaving to become the head coach at Masconomet. “There’s a good mix between experienced varsity players and new players to the sport but all of them are putting in the work. Fundamentals has been our big focus early on.”
Coach Costa and the Fishermen opened up the spring 2022 season on Thursday at home against Revere, and turned in a complete team effort. Gloucester dominated the Patriots from start-to-finish en route to a 16-2 win at Newell Stadium.
In the 2021 season, Gloucester struggled at times to score goals consistently. That was not a problem at all in Thursday’s win with nine different players scoring a goal.
The team’s three senior captains were all front and center in the scoring as Zoe Hedges had two goals and an assist from attack spot while fellow attack Sophia Costa and midfielder Faith Brown had a goal and two assists each.
Sophomore Ella Costa, a returning Northeastern Conference All-Star, had three goals and three assists to lead the scoring output. Senior Kaelyn Battle, junior Nicole Gardner and sophomores Anna Hafey and Brooke McNiff all had two goals and an assist each with sophomore Anna Cinelli adding a goal. Gardner was also a perfect 10-for-10 on the draw.
Hedges and Ella Costa scored the first two goals of the night with Battle, Sophia Costa and Hafey scoring to give Gloucester a 5-0 lead less than eight minutes in. That lead grew to 7-1 at the half and the Fishermen finished off the game with seven unanswered goals in the second half.
“The goal was to shoot more this season,” Costa said. “I thought the ball movement was there and more quality shots led to more goals. Our scrimmages showed that we need to work on our transition and I saw a lot of improvement there today already.”
Junior Ella Zindle returns in goal and looks to be one of the team’s biggest strengths. A NEC All-Star in 2021, Zindle picked up right where she left off last season with 10 saves on 12 shots. Zindle was especially big early in the second half when Revere was looking to get back in the game, making four straight stops to keep her team comfortably ahead.
“She’s so strong in goal, she’s always in the right position and has great reflexes,” Costa said of his goalie.
Defensively, Gloucester is working in a new system as coach Costa has made the switch from a man-to-man to a zone look this season. While it’s a different system than the team is used to, the Fishermen defense executed it well in Thursday’s win. Seniors Kira Berlin and Chiara O’Connor along with junior Emma Smith and sophomore Siri Hale played well on that side of the field to limit Revere’s chances and hold them to quick possessions.
Gloucester will be competing in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division this spring along with Salem, Saugus and Winthrop. Thursday’s win was a non-conference affair and the team has its conference opener on Monday back at Newell Stadium against Saugus (4:30 p.m.).
MANCHESTER ESSEX RELOADED
Manchester Essex head coach Nan Gorton, now in her third season at the helm, has gotten used to deep tournament runs as her teams made it to the Division 2 State Finals in 2019 and the Division 2 North Finals in 2021. With 11 returning varsity players in the lineup in 2022, the Hornets have high expectations again.
“We set our expectations high but the team works hard every day to get there,” Gorton said. “The girls are already proving to be tough, dedicated and ready to compete. We are expecting to go deep into the tournament again.”
The Hornets are led by four senior captains including three returning starters on defense and the team’s leading goal scorer from 2021.
Emma Fitzgerald led the team in goals a year ago and she will be the team’s go-to offensive player.
Fellow seniors Amelia Donnellan-Valade, Wrede Charlton and Ceci Mastendino return on defense, which looks to be a big strength for the team. Sophomore Gabbi D’Andrea and Helaina Davis also return on the back line. Freshman Brigid Carovillano will be the team’s new starting goalie this year.
“She is a dynamic and athletic goaltender with an aggressive tendency in the net,” Gorton said. “She has a lot of leaders in front of her on defense.”
Junior Hadley Levendusky returns in the midfield for the Hornets with Paige Garlitz and Meyer Gist back at the attack spots.
The Hornets reached the Division 2 North Finals a year ago after a 7-4 regular season. This year they will again be contending with Newburyport, the defending sectional champ, and Ipswich in the Cape Ann League standings.
“The league is always strong,” Gorton said. “Lacrosse is growing in leaps and bounds and that continued growth is making players develop faster. We want everyone to improve as the season goes on and then we want to prove that our team can come out on top.”