Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.