GLOUCESTERHead coach: Jess Boardway (6th season)
Last year’s record: 5-12-1
Captains: Maggie Sperry, Sr., GK; Marisa Vincent, Sr., D.
Key returning players: Sophia Picano, Sr., S; Morgan Pennimpede, Jr., Def.; Abby Stauffer, Sr., Mid.; Skye Ciolino, Soph., Mid.; Maggie Deckert, Soph., Mid.; Taiya Mano, Soph., S; Ava Paone, Soph., Mid.
Strengths: Gloucester has speed all over the field and has moved the ball well in the preseason, transitioning from defense to offense.
Coach’s outlook: “We would love to qualify for the tournament. We have scored well in the preseason and I think if we continue to have an offensive presence we will put ourselves in a spot to compete for that spot.”
Season opener: Wednesday vs. Salem (4:30 p.m.)
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Greg Twombly (3rd season)
Last year’s record: 5-14-1 (Lost to Douglas in Division 5 First Round)
Captains: Sophia Lucido, Sr., GK; Franky Twombly, Sr., S.
Key returning players: Anita Magee, Sr., Mid.; Talia Osier, Sr., Mid.; Lily Christopher, Sr., Mid.; Trinity Elder, Jr., D; Bezzy Strong, Jr., S;
Strengths: The Vikings are battle tested after reaching the postseason for the first time in program history a year ago.
Season opener: Tuesday vs. Hamilton-Wenham (6 p.m.)
MANCHESTER ESSEXHead coach: Christo Manginis (1st season)
Last year’s record: 2-16-1 (lost to Pope Francis in Division 4 First Round)
Captains: Mackay Brooks, Sr., Def.; Kendall Newton, Sr., Mid.; Pippa Springler, Sr., Mid.; Mercedes O’Neil, Jr., Mid.
Key returning players: Maddie Cook, Soph., GK; Charlotte Crocker, Soph., Mid.; Ella Arntsen, Soph., S; Libby Lawler, Soph., Mid.
Strengths: The Hornets have a strong mix of skilled soccer players and great athletes. They have also shown quick improvements in the preseason.
Coach’s outlook: “Our goal is to win the opening game of the season on Tuesday. Once we do that, we can turn our focus to the next game and so on. It will be a fun season. There are definitely some strong teams in the Cape Ann League. We will be one of them.”
Season opener: Tuesday at Ipswich (4 p.m.)