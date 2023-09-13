It’s one thing to talk about team goals and styles of play. Sometimes, it’s quite another to go out and implement those priorities on the pitch.
In the case of the Gloucester and Manchester Essex girls soccer teams, the first week of the season proved they’re not just talking the talk but walking the walk.
Gloucester’s goal coming into the season was to play with discipline, purpose and pride. The Fisherman certainly did exactly that in the season opener at Salem, coming away with a 6-0 victory.
“It’s a great start to the season and we all worked hard for it,” said captain Bella Bottari.
It was a thorough victory, with Gloucester netting three goals in each half. Taiya Mano and Ava Paone shared the ball well and had two goals each while in the center mid spot, Abby Stauffer finished off a gorgeous corner kick for a goal and Skye Ciolino distributed the ball excellently with two assists.
“This is just the start. I can’t wait for the next games,” noted Stauffer, another captain.
Considering all the preseason work the Fishermen put in, seeing results right away brought a sense of satisfaction and confidence. It wasn’t over-confidence, however. Coach Katina Tibbets noted how encouraging it was to hear her players sharing ways they could still improve while leading by three at halftime.
“We definitely deserved that win after the weeks of hard training,” added captain Morgan Pennimpede.
Though the Fishermen took an 8-0 loss to Danvers on Monday night, they played with pride and energy throughout led by sweeper Pennimpede and stopper Maggie Deckert. It’s a young Gloucester defense and Seville Tran-Harrison, Eve Liacos and Georgana Cauthers will learn from facing down a Falcon team that’s one of the fastest on the North Shore, if not in the state.
Goalkeeper Jessica Harvey took confidence from getting her first shutout in the win over Salem as well.
“It’s a matter of working on reading the field to step in for the 50/50 balls and containing,” Tibbets said. “I love that this team is always looking to improve. Our games have showed our strengths and also what we need to work on. So I’m excited to grow from here as the season goes.”
For Manchester Essex, to start the season the stated goal was to be better defensively. Well, two games in Manchester has not allowed a goal with keeper Madi Cook recording back-to-back shutouts going into Tuesday’s home bout against Ipswich.
The season opener against Hamilton-Wenham saw Cook make 15 saves and stop a penalty kick in the final two minutes, preserving a scoreless tie between two of the best teams in the state in Division 4. Defender Tori Moulton had an outstanding game against H-W, helping her side successfully defend nine corner kick chances.
A few days later, it was another shutout and a victory over Amesbury. Moulton was again very strong in back and Ella Arnsten turned in a fine overall effort.
Up top, Mechi O’Neil broke through with a hat trick while assists went to Harper Brooks, Pippa Spingler and Libby Lawler.
Interesting that neither team had played its home opener until Tuesday. Since the refurbishing of Hyland Field wasn’t completed last week, Manchester’s first “home game” against Hamilton-Wenham was actually held at Gloucester’s Newell Stadium under the lights. the Hornets get their first home game Tuesday against Ipswich.
The Fishermen’s first two bouts came on the road and they have one more (at Swampscott on Wednesday) before getting a taste of the Newell turf next Monday against Winthrop (4:30 p.m.).
Rockport did have its home opener last week, a 5-1 setback against Georgetown.
Around the North Shore, the high-powered offenses at Masconomet and Danvers look to be in midseason form.
Georgia Prouty of Danvers had a hat trick against the Fisherman on Monday and already has six goals and ten points in three games. This summer, she committed to play at Boston University — alma mater of one of Cape Ann’s best ever soccer players in Gloucester’s Clare Pleuler, who was All-Patriots League in 2015.
Merrimack College-bound Lauren Boughner is off to a hot start for the Chieftains (3-0) with six points while running mate Amanda Schneider also has six. Kayla Scannell added a hat trick in a season opening win over Beverly.
That’s four hat tricks already in the region: Prouty’s, Scannell’s, one by Peabody’s Ally Bettencourt against Salem and Taylor’s against Amesbury. Perhaps individual goal scoring will be up in 2023.
