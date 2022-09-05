The Gloucester girls soccer team sports a fairly young roster this fall, with a mix of sophomores and juniors making up a big chunk of the starting lineup. Despite its youth, Gloucester actually brings a fairly experienced squad to the pitch in 2022.
While the team lost a few key seniors, those sophomores and juniors all have varsity experience.
“We have a solid core of returning players this year even if we are still a little young,” said head coach Jess Boardway, now in her sixth season leading the program. “They got a lot of experience playing against some good teams last year and will get that chance again this year.”
The Fishermen are led by two seniors captains, both on the defensive end of the field in back Marisa Vincent, who will head up the team’s defensive core, and goal keeper Maggie Sperry. The two experienced seniors give Gloucester a core to build around in the back end of the field.
Junior Morgan Pennimpede, a Northeastern Conference All-Star selection in 2021, also returns on defense along with sophomore Maggie Deckert.
Gloucester will be looking to improve its goal scoring output this season and it has put the ball in the net consistently in the preseason. Junior Abby Stauffer is the team’s leading returning scorer as she had a breakout season a year ago, establishing herself as one of the team’s top playmakers in the midfield that can both pass and shoot.
Senior Sophia Picano and sophomores Ava Paone and Skye Ciolino will also be called upon to shoulder the scoring load for Gloucester.
“We have a lot of speed all over the field which is great,” Boardway said. “Our passing sequences have been strong and we’ve scored well in both of our scrimmages. Scoring was tough for us at times last season so that was great to see.”
The Fishermen will be competing in the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division this fall and looking to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017. Gloucester will have to contend with Marblehead, Salem, Saugus and Winthrop in conference and its schedule features a slew of difficult matchups against the NEC Dunn Division as well.
If Gloucester can find a way to stay in games against the NEC Dunn teams it should be able to break into the top 32 in Division 3 and reach the postseason.
Rockport looking for back-to-back tourney berths
Rockport had a historic season in 2021, reaching the postseason and winning a State Tournament game for the first time in program history. While the Vikings lost a bunch of key seniors from the 2021 team, including their top two scorers and top two defensive players, there are key contributors back in the fold this fall.
The team is led by senior captains Sophia Lucido, returning in goal, and Franky Twombly. Lucido has been a consistently strong keeper for multiple seasons while Twombly was a reliable offensive player for the Vikings in 2021 and is the team’s leading returning scorer.
Seniors Anita Magee and Talia Osier also return to the starting lineup while juniors Trinity Elder and Bezzy Strong are back after playing significant minutes a year ago.
Rockport was competitive with all teams in the CAL a season ago and will need to be again to reach the tournament for the second year in a row. In the Cape Ann League Baker Division, the Vikings will be competing with many strong programs including defending Division 4 State champ Hamilton-Wenham and perennial conference power Amesbury.
Manchester Essex has mix of veteran and younger players
Manchester Essex will be looking to extend its state tournament streak to five straight years this fall, and it will do so with a lineup that features a mix of varsity veterans and varsity newcomers.
The Hornets also have a new coach at the helm this fall in Christo Manginis, who has an athletic team to work with.
“We have a great mix of skilled soccer players and great athletes,” he said. “We are a very inexperienced team, but the team is full of hard workers, which means we have improved quickly and will continue to improve.”
The Hornets will be led by four returning captains. Seniors Kendall Newton, Pippa Springler and Mackay Brooks all return to the starting lineup at each layer of the field with junior Mercedes O’Neil back in the midfield.
Also returning for the Hornets is a slew of sophomores including goal keeper Maddie Cook, who immediately established herself as a team strength in her first year starting as a freshman last fall. Libby Lawler, Ella Arntsen and Charlotte Crocker are also back in offensive roles.
The Hornets are looking to get back near the top of the Cape Ann League after a bit of a rebuilding year in 2021. Although the Hornets are still young, they do return a lot of players that played key roles and gained valuable experience as underclassmen last season.