Gloucester boys
Head coach: Derek Geary (6th season)
Last year’s record: 19-5 (lost to Canton in Division 2 Semifinals)
Captains: Nick White, Sr., F; Derek Elms, Sr., D; Brady Salah, Sr., F.
Key returning players: Drew White, Sr., F; Brett Cunningham, Jr., F; Colby Jewell, Jr., F; Chris LoJacono, Jr., D; Joseph Orlando, Jr., F; Nick Tarantino, Jr., G.
Strengths: The Fishermen have depth with four forward lines and six defensemen seeing regular shifts.
Concerns: Gloucester is looking to cut down on its penalties, which has been an issue early in the season.
Coach’s outlook: “We’re excited about this team. We won’t be relying on just a few guys this season, we need to be a team that works hard every shift. We should be able to compete with everyone in the NEC this year and we want to get back into the tournament.”
Gloucester girls
Head coach: Caitlyn Bernick (3rd season)
Last year’s record: 5-14
Captains: Ella Costa, Jr., D; Abby Lowthers, Jr., D; Brooke McNiff, Jr. D.
Key returning players: Sydney Bouchie, Jr., F; Jenna Connelly, Jr., F; Ari Scola, Jr., F; Kaydin Cusumano, Fresh. G; Keagan Jewell, Fresh., D; Elliana Parsons, Fresh., F.
Strengths: The Fishermen have a strong junior class with all of them playing varsity hockey since their freshman season.
Concerns: Gloucester is looking to find ways to score more goals with two in its first three games.
Coach’s Outlook: “This team is a year older with its core returning and those juniors have already shown a lot of improvement playing the system. We can skate with everyone we are just looking for more ways to score consistently. Once we start finding the back of the net we will be in good shape.”
Rockport boys
Head coach: Kyle Nelson (4th season)
Last year’s record: 8-13, Lost to Winthrop in Division 4 round of 32
Captains: Dougie Pratt, Sr., F; Michael Murphy, Sr., F; Mike Nocella, Sr., D.
Key returning players: Derek Budrow, Sr., F; Jack Crompton, Sr., G; Mike DeOreo, Sr., D; Jack Guelli, Sr., F; Quinn Brady, Jr., F; Nick Nocella, Jr., D
Strengths: The Vikings have two standout forward lines and a veteran goalie.
Concerns: The team is looking to shore up its defensive zone coverage.
Coach’s Outlook: “We have come out strong out of the gates with a veteran team that knows the system. We feel like we have the experience and firepower to be a factor in the Cape Ann League Baker Division.”