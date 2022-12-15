The Gloucester boys hockey team takes the ice with a different skillset and style than the one it played in the 2021-22 season.
This winter the Fishermen, state semifinalists a year ago, will be without the historic scoring punch of Jack Costanzo, who graduated in 2022, and Emerson Marshall, who transferred to Cushing Academy. With over 130 combined points out of the fold, the Fishermen will be relying more on depth and structure this season.
“We are a team that is going to have to work hard on every shift,” Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. “So far through two games we did that in our opener and we did not do that in our second game. We can’t rely on one or two players this year it’s going to have to be a comprehensive team effort.”
While the team’s top two scorers from a year ago are gone, Geary still has a stable of talented forwards to work with. Juniors Brett Cunningham (51 points) and Colby Jewell (34 points) are the top two returning scorers from a year ago and have been playing on a line together in the early stages of the season.
In addition to the two returning NEC All-Star forwards, Gloucester has senior captains Nick White and Brady Salah back on the top two lines. Senior Drew White and juniors Joseph Orlando and Chris Karvelas also return to the fold while the team has several new players finding increased roles his winter including sophomores Cade Cooper and Giacomo Martell and junior Charlie Terelak.
Defensively, Gloucester returns senior captain Derek Ellms and junior Chris LoJacono while fellow juniors Will Lowthers and James Sanfilippo are now in the top four pairing after seeing some varsity shifts last season.
“We are relying on a lot of guys this year and we have been rolling four lines,” Geary said. “We are looking for ways to score more consistently but there are talented players out there for us.”
Through two games the Fishermen have been a bit of a mixed bag. After an impressive, 3-2 overtime win over Concord-Carlisle in the opener the Fishermen came crashing down to earth in Wednesday’s home opener, a 4-0 loss to Marblehead.
In Wednesday’s loss Gloucester was plagued by untimely penalties as Marblehead scored a pair of power play goals. Gloucester also lost the physical battle on Wednesday night with Marblehead winning one-on-one battles to set up goal scoring opportunities.
“The penalties are something we need to clean up right away,” Geary said. “I think (Wednesday’s loss) you can’t read into too much. It was a bad game all around and we know what we need to work on going forward. We have already put it behind us and our focus is on the next one.”
In the NEC, the Fishermen finished second a year ago and are looking to contend for the conference crown. Winthrop, Masconomet, Marblehead and Danvers all look like formidable foes.
GLOUCESTER GIRLS RETURN CORE
The Gloucester girls have a lot of familiar faces around the lineup this winter. A strong core of juniors that have been varsity regulars since their freshmen year are now upperclassmen and have Gloucester looking to improve off of last year’s 5-14 campaign.
“You can already see how much more comfortable this team is playing the system and getting to where they need to be,” said head coach Caitlyn Bernick, now in her third season as head coach in the team’s third season as a varsity program.
Gloucester is led by a trio of junior captains on the defense. Ella Costa, Abby Lowthers and Brooke McNiff are all veteran players that are two-way threats from the blue line. All three can skate and create offense with Costa and McNiff earning a spot on the Northeast Hockey League’s All-Star team a season ago. The junior captains are joined by freshman Keagan Jewell on the blue line, who is another great skater that can create offense and play in her own end giving the team two strong defensive pairings.
“Our defense has been strong in the early going,” Bernick said. “There’s a lot of leadership back there with a lot of experience.”
On the forward lines, juniors Sydney Bouchie, Jenna Connelly and Ari Scola return to the top two lines along with freshman Elliana Parsons. Seventh grader Kaya Collins and sophomore Halia Taylor will also play big roles at forward.
Through three games this season, the Fishermen sit at 0-3, but they have been competitive in all three games, a 2-0 loss to defending conference champ Peabody, a 3-1 loss to Newburyport in a game that was broke open late, and a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Marblehead on Wednesday at Talbot Rink.
“We have been skating with everyone,” Bernick said. “We just have to find ways to score more consistently and get on those rebounds.”
ROCKPORT LED BY SCORING IN THE TOP TWO LINES
Rockport already made a solid statement just one game into the season with a 4-3 win at Beverly, a higher division NEC team.
In the win the Vikings were led by the dominant play of their top two forward lines, which combined to score all four of the team’s goals.
“We have a lot of returners back so it’s been pretty easy out of the gate to get them where they need to be structurally,” head coach Kyle Nelson said. “Our top two lines have been looking good, their ability to move the puck and play unselfish hockey has led to a lot of chances.”
Senior captains Dougie Pratt and Michael Murphy are back on the forward line as the they were two of the team’s most potent scorers a year ago and figure to be again this season. Murphy is joined by Derek Budrow and Jack Guelli, both seniors, on one line while Pratt is joined by junior Quinn Brady and senior newcomer Ryan Meaney on another line.
Budrow’s three points in the opener led the Vikings while Murphy and Guelli also turning in multi-point games.
“All six of them can score and they have great offensive awareness,” Nelson said.
Senior Jack Crompton is back in net after a stellar junior campaign with senior captain Mike Nocella leading the defense along with senior Mike DeOreo and junior Nick Nocella.
Rockport is looking to get back to the postseason again this fall and to do so it will need to navigate a solid CAL Baker Division featuring Amesbury, Hamilton-Wenham and Pentucket, all evenly matched teams. Rockport is also facing off against a slew of old Commonwealth Conference rivals including Shawsheen, Northeast and Essex Tech.
“Our schedule is strong this year,” Nelson said. “Between our league schedule and the commonwealth teams we will be tested.”