The Cape Ann League honored the best of the best in both baseball and softball and ten local athletes were honored with All League and All-Star status.
Rockport saw four players named to the All-Star team for the baseball and softball teams combined while Manchester Essex had an All League softball player and five All-Stars on the baseball and softball teams.
Hornets freshman Anna Gardner led the charge with a first team All Cape Ann League honor. Gardner saw a lot of action at pitcher and in the infield while establishing herself as one of the team's best bats in helping the Hornets reach the tournament in their first season since 2019.
Gardner is joined by fellow freshmen Abby Aiello and Penelope Riggs as CAL Baker All-Stars. Aiello split time on the mound with Gardner giving the Hornets a formidable one-two punch while Riggs was a big bat and run producer in the middle of the order.
Rockport softball had a pair of seniors honored as CAL Baker All-Stars in Amelia Lucas and Lily Christopher. Lucas stepped in at pitcher and was also a big bat in a powerful Vikings lineup while Christopher was a key defensive utility player that can play the infield and outfield while providing a consistent bat at the top of the lineup.
On the baseball diamond Rockport saw senior Michael Murphy and junior Jack Guelli named CAL Baker All-Stars. Murphy is a key top of the order bat and defensive standout in the infield while Guelli covers a ton of ground in centerfield while also providing a big bat at the top of the order.
Manchester Essex saw three baseball players named CAL Baker All-Stars in seniors Isaac Porat and Mike DeOreo along with junior Troy Flood.
Porat is a big bat in the middle of the Hornets lineup, DeOreo is an outfielder with a big arm and a consistent bat in the middle of the order while Flood was the team's staff ace and a power bat.