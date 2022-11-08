The Cape Ann League released its latest batch of All-Star performers in soccer and field hockey for the fall 2022 season, and there were local stars from Rockport and Manchester Essex recognized in both sports.
The Hornets saw four players earn first team All League status across the three sports.
Rockport was led by junior midfielder Ed Merz, who was the boys soccer team’s First Team All League performer. Merz led the Vikings in scoring with 14 goals on the season in leading the team to the postseason for the first time since 2019.
The Cape Ann League Baker Division champion Hornets field hockey squad, who take the field in Division 4 Round of 16 action on Wednesday against Blackstone Valley at Hyland Field, saw junior forward Caelie Patrick earn All League honors. Patrick is the team’s leading scorer.
On the soccer field the Hornets had senior captain Becket Spencer and sophomore midfielder Sam Bothwell earn All League honors. The duo was one of the best scoring combinations in the CAL this fall as they were the team’s top two scorers.
On the girls side, Mechi O’Neil was named to the All League team. O’Neil, a junior, is an all around standout who came up in the clutch in the team’s Division 4 Round of 32 win over Tyngsborough with the game-winning-goal in double overtime. O’Neil and the Hornets host Uxbridge on Tuesday in Division 4 Round of 16 action.
In field hockey, Rockport junior midfielder Sydney Bouchie and junior goalie Caitlin Morin were named Second Team CAL All-Stars. Manchester Essex saw four players on the Second Team in senior captains Amy Vytopilova and Hadley Levendusky along with juniors Torrin Kirk and Ella Chafe.
Rockport had a pair of players named Second Team CAL All-Stars in girls soccer in senior captain Franky Twombly and junior Trinity Elder. For Manchester Essex, senior captain Kendall Newton and junior Pippa Springler were named to the Second Team.
On the boys side Rockport saw seniors Owen Aiello and Michael Murphy, a captain, earn a spot on the Second Team. Manchester Essex had senior captains Brady Gagnon and Finn Lawler earn a Second Team nod.