Editor’s Note: The MIAA released its state power rankings for football, soccer and field hockey. The top 32 teams qualify for the postseason in soccer and field hockey with the top 16 teams qualifying in football. Rankings and team records are from games played through Monday, October 3.
Team Record Division Ranking
Manchester Essex football 4-0 8 1
Manchester Essex field hockey 8-1-1 4 3
Manchester Essex girls soccer 3-4-3 4 7
Gloucester field hockey 8-1-1 3 9
Gloucester boys soccer 8-2 3 12
Gloucester football 1-3 5 23
Rockport boys soccer 5-2-1 5 26
Manchester Essex boys soccer 4-4-1 4 29
Rockport girls soccer 2-6 5 30
Rockport field hockey 2-8 4 36
Gloucester girls soccer 3-7 3 42