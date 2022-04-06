The Gloucester softball program has a new head coach at the helm this spring as Bryan Aiello takes over for John Nicastro, who coached the program for eight seasons and reached the 100-win mark.
While the Fishermen have a new skipper in the dugout, they still have the same kind of talent that has made them one of the elite programs in the Northeastern Conference.
“It’s a good mix between veterans and younger players,” said Aiello, who has experience coaching softball at the AAU and Youth levels. “We’re really solid all around and I think this team has a lot of wins in its future.”
The Fishermen opened up the season on Monday against one of the state’s premiere programs in St. Mary’s. While Gloucester lost by a score of 9-1, it ran into one of the best pitchers it will see all season in Spartan’s Lily Newhall, who struck out nine in the win.
Gloucester was competitive just about all afternoon, scoring the game’s first run when Riley Thibodeau led off with a triple and scored on a Natalie Aiello sacrifice fly. But St. Mary’s grabbed the lead for good in the next half inning and pulled away with four runs in the seventh.
Both Gloucester and St. Mary’s are Division 3 teams in the newly aligned state playoff format.
“That was a really good team with a really tough pitcher,” Aiello said. “We didn’t show what we could do offensively, we didn’t put enough pressure on their defense but I’m not worried about this team offensively. I know we have a lot of good hitters.”
At the dish, Gloucester was led by senior captain Thibodeau, who had two of the team’s four hits. Senior captain Natalie Aiello is also a key top of the order bat and a standout defensive player at second base. Senior captain Jenna Hoofnagle also returns after earning All Conference honors as a junior last year, she is one of the hardest throwers in the NEC and a key middle of the order bat.
Returning players joining the three senior captains in the starting lineup are junior catcher Chloe DeGaspe Beaubien, another strong two-way play, junior shortstop Ashlee Aiello, a key middle of the order bat who moves over from third base to shortstop, where she showed range and a strong arm in Monday’s game. Sophomore Cam Carroll is back at first base and pitcher. Carroll settled things down in the circle for Gloucester, coming on to pitch in the second inning and keeping her team in the game until St. Mary’s late rally. Carroll is also a big middle of the order bat.
As for newcomers, junior Emily Palazola steps in at third base with freshman Kaiya Mineo and sophomore Jenna Connelly stepping in at the corner outfield spots.
“We will rely on our veteran players but there’s young talent too that have already shown some promise,” Aiello said. “We just want to improve every day so we are at our best when the postseason comes around.”
Gloucester has a really difficult schedule early on. St. Mary’s is as tough a non-conference team that one can schedule and the Fishermen open up NEC play against three of the conference’s top programs in Marblehead on Wednesday at GHS, Peabody on the road Friday and Danvers at home Monday.
BURNHAM TAKES OVER IN ROCKPORT
The Vikings also have a new head coach at the helm this spring as Larry Burnham takes over for Julie Ryan, who stepped down after last season. Burnham has coaching experience with several different Rockport programs at all levels and is also the school’s varsity golf coach.
On the field, Burnham inherits a team with with returning players at some of the most important positions.
Senior captain Kelsea Anderson is back in the circle and established herself as one of the Cape Ann League’s best pitchers in 2021. The lefty throws with velocity and can paint corners. She is also one of the team’s best middle of the order bats.
Fellow senior captain Kylie Wheat returns behind the plate and is another big strength for the team both offensively and defensively. Senior captain Kylie Schrock is Rockport’s third captain and returns to the outfield and is also one of the team’s best bats.
“Having a stud pitcher and stud catcher we can really rely on is a big strength,” Burnham said. “Kelsea is looking to finish off a great high school softball career, so is Kylie Schrock in all sports.”
The Vikings also have a trio of juniors returning to the lineup in shortstop Sophia Lucido, utility player Lily Christopher and first baseman Amelia Lucas. Sophomores Sydney Bouchie and Karlee Lorden area also returning varsity players.
Rockport looks to have a potent batting lineup with all the returners back in the fold.
“Hitting should be our thing,” Burnham said. “If we improve our power a little bit we could have a really dangerous lineup.”
With the State Tournament expanding from three Divisions to five in softball, Rockport plays all of its games but two against teams in higher divisions. Georgetown is the only other Division 5 program on the schedule, which features seven games against Division 1 teams and six against Division 2.
In the CAL, Amesbury once again looks like the team to beat but the Vikings have been very competitive against the rest of the Baker Division squads, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich, and Georgetown.
The Vikings are looking to make a return trip to the tournament after qualifying in Division 3 North a year ago with a winning record. They still have last year’s resounding loss to Austin Prep in the first round on their minds.
They all want to go out with a big season. I think last year’s tournament exit and the baseball team’s tournament run a year ago has really motivated this group,” Burnham said. “’Why not us’ is our motto.”