The Gloucester softball teams may have a bunch of new faces in the starting lineup in 2023. The Fishermen, however, are experienced at three of the most important positions on the field with their pitcher, catcher and shortstop returning to the fold and all three are captains.
With a strong core up the middle and a bunch of underclassmen with potential, head coach Bryan Aiello has high hopes for his squad in his second year at the helm.
“We’re young but talented and we want to compete with everyone in the conference this year,” Aiello said. “Of course having three players back up the middle is big for us with the experience they have and leadership they bring.”
Junior Cameron Carroll is back in the circle as the starting pitcher following a conference All-Star nod last spring in her sophomore year. Carroll has a heavy fastball and is a key middle of the order run producer. Senior Chloe deGaspe Beaubien is back behind the plate for the third year in a row with fellow senior Ashlee Aiello returning to shortstop for her third season starting in the Gloucester infield. Both senior captains are two-way standouts that produce in the field and at the plate.
“They’re battle tested players and they’ve all proven to be mentally tough,” Aiello said. “They’re our leaders but we have a lot of younger players that could step up for us this year too.”
Gloucester has a pair of starters returning in the outfield in Jenna Connelly, Tasara Fontiero and Julia Carrancho. Connelly and Frontiero, who is also a key top of the order bat, will play the corner outfield spots with Carrancho taking over in center.
Freshman Emma Carrapichosa will be playing third base with Ava Paone stepping in at second base while Lily Aiello, Kaiya Mineo and Serina Russo will all see innings at first base this year. Dylan Gaetano will be a key utility player off the bench and is one of the team’s best baserunners while Laila Ciaramitaro can also play a number of different positions as well.
In the Northeastern Conference every team is chasing defending conference champ and Division 1 state runner-up Peabody. The Fishermen should also be a serious contender in the conference along with Danvers, Beverly, Masconomet and Marblehead giving the conference a slew of quality teams.
ROCKPORT IS YOUNG BUT EXPERIENCED
Rockport head coach Larry Burnham also has a young roster this spring. The Vikings, however, are an experienced squad with several starters and eight players with varsity experience returning to the lineup.
“We have a lot of returners and a bunch of bats back,” Burnham said. “And we all have a year under our belts playing together so we are hoping to develop competitively as quickly as possible.”
Senior captain Amelia Lucas will be moving into the starting pitcher role, which 2022 captain Kelsea Anderson occupied the previous three seasons. Lucas saw some time out of the bullpen last season and is also one of Rockport’s most powerful bats in the middle of the lineup. The Vikings are still looking to develop some complementary pitching behind Lucas.
“We are working to build some depth there,” Burnham said. “That means we have to play great defense and really limit the mistakes in the field.”
Senior captains Lily Christopher and Sophia Lucido return in the middle infield at second base and shortstop respectively while Christopher will also see innings in the outfield. Both players are also established, reliable bats and run producers.
Junior Sydney Bouchie is back at third base with junior Karlee Lorden also returning to the starting lineup with the ability to play multiple positions. Junior Allie George returns at first base while junior Alexandra Johnson will be playing in the outfield after seeing quality varsity innings a year ago. Sophomore Madi Siler has stepped in as the team’s starting catcher while fellow sophomore Addie Gardner will also see a lot of innings in both the infield and outfield. Freshman Auraylia Lord will also be a varsity regular and could also see some time pitching while freshman Halle Carrigan will be playing the outfield.
“It’s a young lineup but I like the way they have swung the bats early on,” Burnham said.
In the Cape Ann League Baker Division Amesbury looks to be the favorite but according to Burnham Rockport, Manchester Essex, Georgetown, Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham all stack up evenly which should make for an interesting season.
HORNETS RETURN TO THE DIAMOND AFTER THREE-YEAR HIATUS
For the first time since 2019 Manchester Essex will be back on the softball diamond. The Hornets were slated to compete in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped the season out but did not field a squad in both 2021 and 2022. This year, head coach Frank Sarro, who is in his fourth year and led the program from 2017-19, reaching the tournament in 18 and 19.
The Hornets are clearly inexperienced but there is reason for optimism.
“I love the attitude of this team,” Sarro said. “The players put in the work during practice and are having fun at the same time. I can see the development in their individual play and they’re team play. They’re learning the system quickly.”
The team is led by senior captains Kyra Levasseur and Abby Taron, both big bats in the lineup, along with juniors Celia Mann and Morgan Laspesa.
Manchester Essex already turned in an impressive 21-0 win over Cristo Rey in its season opener with tons of contributions from its younger players. Freshmen Anna Gardner and Abby Aiello split time on the mound with Aiello delivering four hits at the plate. Freshmen Sydney Hemme and Lucy Parmalee also had big games at the plate.
The Hornets are looking to compete in the CAL Baker with the likes of Rockport, Georgetown, Ipswich, Hamilton-Wenham and league frontrunner Amesbury.
Cape Ann Softball at a glance
GLOUCESTER
Head coach: Bryan Aiello (2nd season)
Last year’s record: 14-7 (Lost to Dedham in Div. 3 Round of 32)
Captains: Ashlee Aiello, Sr., SS; Chloe deGaspe Beaubien, Sr., C; Cameron Carroll, Jr., P.
Key returning players: Jenna Connelly, Jr., OF; Tasara Frontiero, Soph., OF.
Strengths: The Fishermen are experienced at three of the most important position with their pitcher, catcher and shortstop returning.
Concerns: Gloucester is a young squad with many new faces in the starting lineup.
Coach’s Outlook: “I expect us to compete with everyone in the NEC and we want to push (defending conference champ) Peabody. We’re young this year but we have a lot of depth and a lot of players that should contribute.”
ROCKPORT
Head coach: Larry Burnham (2nd season)
Last year’s record: 10-11 (Lost to Douglass in Div. 5 Round of 32)
Captains: Lily Christopher, Sr., 2B/OF; Sophia Lucido, Sr., SS; Amelia Lucas, Sr., P/Inf.
Key returning players: Sydney Bouchie, Jr., 3B/OF; Alexandra Johnson, Jr., OF; Karlee Lorden, Jr., Util.; Addie Gardner, Soph., 2B; Allie George, Soph., Inf./OF.
Strengths: The Vikings have a bunch of experienced bats in the lineup.
Concerns: Rockport is looking to develop its pitching staff.
Coach’s Outlook: “We’re looking to develop competitively as quickly as we can and get better as the season goes on. We don’t have a ton of depth but we have 10 girls that can play the game and they will all help out in a number of ways.”
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Head coach: Frank Sarro (4th season)
Last year’s record: NA (first season since 2019)
Captains: Kyra Levasseur, Sr., Inf.; Abby Taron, Sr., Inf.
Key returning players: Celia Mann, Jr., OF; Morgan Laspesa, Jr., Inf.
Strengths: The Hornets have a strong group of youngsters that are looking for breakout seaosns.
Concerns: Manchester Essex hasn’t played a varsity softball game since 2019.
Coach’s Outlook: “Our goals start with getting one percent better every day. We need to take care of business in the field, make our plays and execute well. Our long term goal is to win our fair share of games and hopefully qualify for the state tournament.”