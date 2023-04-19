All three Cape Ann high schools have come together on the track this spring with the Gloucester outdoor track and field program hosting a co-op with both Manchester Essex and Rockport.
Head coach David Coleman has over 90 kids to work with on the boys and girls teams combined, giving the Fishermen some nice depth to work with this season.
That depth was on full display on Wednesday at Newell Stadium with the team’s sweep of Winthrop. The girls picked up a 97-29 victory with the boys turning in a 94-41 triumph. Both teams move to 2-1 on the NEC dual meet season, 2-0 in NEC Lynch Division action.
“We have a lot of depth this season with contributors from all three schools,” head coach David Coleman. “With strong numbers this year the goal is to win the conference. We’re off to a good start at 2-0 in the Lynch with a lot of athletes contributing.”
The Gloucester girls were led by three athletes with two first place finishes. Meagan Hurd won both the 100m dash and the long jump, Abby Stauffer won the 200m and the triple jump with Brooklyn Stafford sweeping the shot put and the discus. Other first place finishes came from Haven Gullett in the javelin, Olivia McBain in the high jump, Cia Donahoe in the 400m, Caroline Eliassen in the 400m, Caroline MacKinnon in the 800m, Kendall Newton in the mile and Sabine Cooper in the 2-mile.
On the boys side three Fishermen turned in multiple first place finishes with Nate Gardner winning the 400m hurdles and the triple jump, Jack Newton winning the 110m hurdles and the high jump and Mike Toppan winning the shot put and the discus. The Fishermen also got first place finishes from Deston Cauthers in the 400m, Finn O’Hara in the 800m, Logan Cooper in the mile and Charlie Lations in the 2-mile.
“We are pretty balanced across all events on both the boys and girls sides,” Coleman said. “And we have some talented runners that are nursing injuries right now so we should be even stronger as the season goes on. We have some tough meets ahead, Danvers will be the big one in the (Lynch Division.”
The Gloucester boys and girls will be looking to move to 3-0 in the Lynch Division next week when Saugus visits Newell Stadium on Wednesday (4:30 p.m.).