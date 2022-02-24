The Cape Ann Youth wrestling team has put together a strong winter campaign and capped off the season with a strong performance at the K-4th Grade State Championships in Hudson, Mass. earlier this month.
Charity Castellucci was the big winner for Cape Ann as she took home the State Championship in the K-2nd grade level at 47 pounds. She picked up a 13-0 major decision win to clinch the state crown.
Micah McGrath earned the bronze medal in the 3rd-4th Grade Level at 70 pounds, putting together a 3-1 record and running the table after a first round loss. Joy Castellucci was fourth in her Division, going 2-2 on the day and Michale Menyo finished 5th place finish and a 2-2 record.
The four top finishers helped Cape Ann Youth Wrestling turn in a fifth place finish as a team. The wrestlers will be back in action in early March at the New England Championships.