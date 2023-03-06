The Manchester Essex boys basketball team was in control after three quarters of Tuesday's Division 4 Round of 16 contest at Cathedral.
A dominant defensive effort saw the Hornets take a 10-point lead into the final frame. But it was the host Panthers that ruled the fourth quarter.
The Cathedral defense took over the game in the final eight minutes, finally taking the lead for the first time in the game in the final two minutes of an eventual 50-47 win at Cathedral High School.
With the loss, the Hornets finish up at 18-4 after winning the CAL Baker Division and the outright league title.
The Panthers turned up the pressure on the defensive end in the final frame, smothering the Manchester Essex ball-handlers and forcing the visitors to settle for contested looks at the basket. Manchester Essex was only able to make two shots from the field in the fourth with No. 8 Cathedral outscoring the No. 9 seed 20-7 over the final eight minutes.
Trailing 40-30, Cathedral's Anthony Vick and Kyle Benjamin powered the comeback, combining to score all 20 fourth quarter points.
Vick scored eight of his 17 in the final frame including a go-ahead three-pointer to make it 48-47 with under a minute to go.
Benjamin, on the other hand, scored 10 of his game-high 22 in the fourth including two late free throws to cap the scoring at 50-47.
Manchester Essex dominated the opening frame, 16-4. Cathedral, however, hung around in the second and third by trading stops and baskets with the Hornets. The Panthers trailed 40-30 heading into the fourth but opened with a 12-2 run to tie it up at 42. Big baskets from Brennan Twombly, who scored a team-high 21-points, and Patrick Cronin gave Manchester Essex a 46-42 lead, but Cathedral finished on an 8-1 run in the final 90 seconds for the win.
Division 4 Round of 16
No. 8 Cathedral 50, No. 9 Manchester Essex 47
at Cathedral High School, Boston
Manchester Essex 16;12;12;7 |47
Cathedral 4;13;13;20 |50
ME: Brennan Twombly 7-7-21, Cade Furse 4-2-11, Ed Chareas 3-0-6, Sam Athanas 2-0-5, Patrick Cronin 2-0-4.
C: Kyle Benjamin 7-8-22, Anthony Vick 7-0-17, Tyler Wright 4-0-8, Amari Freeman 1-1-3.
3-Pointers: ME, Furse, Athanas; C, Vick 3.
Halftime: 28-17 ME.
Records: ME, 18-4; C, 12-10.