The Cape Ann Women’s Softball League was forced to adapt in a big way for the 2022 season.
Mattos Field, the league’s home for the previous 48 seasons, no longer exists due to the construction of the new elementary school on Webster Street. The league had to find a new home for the season and found two spots to host games to play a complete regular and postseason.
Regular season games were played at Burnham’s Field as eight teams competed in a 14-game regular season. The championship series, however, saw the league have to adapt once again. Due to daylight restrictions later on in the summer, lights were needed to complete the postseason. The League, with some help from Gloucester Little League, played its best-of-five finals at Wilson Field, a little league sized field with lights.
Although the basepaths at Wilson Field are regulation softball size, many of the women in the league can clear the 200-foot outfield fence with ease. So the league again had to make some changes and implement special rules to play on the Little League field.
The series ended in late September with Pratty’s and the Steelers going at it for the league title. The Steelers earned a spot in the finals with a win over Jalapenos, the 2021 league champ, in the semifinal round while Pratty’s knocked off Hooks in its semifinal series.
In the end, it was Pratty’s that reigned supreme with a three-game sweep in the best-of-five series. Pratty’s offense was the star of the championship series as it scored 46 runs in the three-game sweep. The 2022 champs out-slugged the Steelers in a tight Game 1 win, 17-15. They continued their offensive tear in Game 2 with a 14-9 win and rolled to the championship with a series-clinching, 15-5 win in Game 3.
The Cape Ann Women’s Softball League will be competing in its 50th season in 2023 and hopes to be playing its games at a newly refurbished softball field at Green Street. The field project has yet to be started but the league is hopeful it will still be ready by the spring of 2023 to play a full season.