Every time I write something about Jack McNiff’s other-worldly performance at the 1980 Massachusetts Amateur, I shake my head for 60 seconds, then ask myself if what he accomplished during that beautiful July week really, truly happened.
It did happen, of course, and I’m delighted to mark the occasion on this, the 40th anniversary of then 62-year-old McNiff, cancer survivor and colostomy bag wearer, sharing qualifying medalist honors AND reaching the semifinal round of the Massachusetts Amateur championship at his home course, Salem Country Club.
To this day the late, great McNiff, a successful local attorney and long-time Salem Willows resident, remains the oldest qualifying medalist for match play and the oldest semifinalist in the Amateur’s 117-year history spanning 112 championships. The oldest champion? Cape Codder Ed Fletcher, 55, a mere youngster, in 1995 at Concord.
A former Massachusetts Junior champion (1937, Belmont CC), McNiff played little competitive golf once he began his Peabody law practice and began raising with beloved wife Maureen a family that would grow to eight children.
Competitive golf took a backseat in his life for many years. He kept his game in such shape, though, that he won the Salem club championship at the age of 54. Yet nothing suggested McNiff would become the headline story in Massachusetts golf for five days eight years later.
Few paid attention when McNiff finished T-5 with a five-over-par 75 at the North Shore qualifier for the 1980 Mass. Am at Tedesco on June 16. It was a good day for Salem members, though, as Jack was one of five from the Peabody club that advanced to the main event at their home course a month later. The others were John Gargalianos at 74, Bob Tremblay at 75, Glenn McIlraith at 77 and Fran Hannaway at 78. Rich Cunney just missed as an alternate at 79.
Come Championship Week, McNiff caused a minor stir when his opening round 75 put him in 12th place after the first round of stroke play qualifying. The low 32 scorers after 36 holes would advance to match play.
As the oldest man in the 150-player field, the whispers figured McNiff would stagger the second day and be a mere memory.
But he fooled ‘em all. “The ol’ fogey,” as he humbly called himself that week in interviews with this agent, shot the low round on Day 2, a one-under 71 and landed himself smack dab at the top of the heap as co-medalist with Haverhill’s Paul Cortese (69-77) at 146.
He was the only Salem standard bearer to make it to match play and one of only two from the North Shore. Ferncroft’s Jim Kehoe made it at 153.
The flashy Cortese, with tons of unfulfilled potential, was the chalk choice because of his sterling match play reputation. He won two matches by 1-up margins before losing in the quarterfinals, 2 and 1, to eventual runner-up Kevin Klier.
McNiff, meanwhile, posted three narrow victories as the underdog in all three: 2 and 1 over Joe Henley, 1 up over Bill Martin (whose father, Ed, Jack had beaten in the Mass. Junior final 37 years earlier) and 2 and 1 over Ray Richard. McNiff’s magical run ended in the semifinals, falling to eventual third-time champion McDermott, 3 and 2. No matter. McNiff had stolen the show, even as a semifinal round loser.
“It was a lot of fun that week,” McNiff told this writer afterward. “I did not expect to play quite this well, but I knew I still had some game left. I just didn’t know how much.
“Golf has been a lot of fun for me for a very long time. “I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to play as much as I have over the years with a large family.
The 1980 Amateur was his 16th, dating to 1935 and his junior days, according to Mass Golf’s Steve Derderian.
No one was prouder of McNiff that week than Ollie Cook, a fellow Salem member, a partner of McNiff’s in their local law firm, and a frequent playing partner for early evening nine-hole rounds at their home course.
“Jack always had a fantastic competitive spirit,” said Cook, former Salem president, club champ and general chairman for three USGA championships hosted by Salem. “Just as important, Jack had laser-like concentration. I have to believe that played an important role in Jack’s remarkable State Amateur bid at Salem.”
McNiff died in 2001, at 83, while on a golf vacation in Ireland with his son Shawn.
¢¢¢
Great start to the summer campaign for former St.John’s Prep ace Chris Francoeur, who finished second Sunday at the Computer Merchant Cup in the collegiate division at Wintonbury Hills golf course in Bloomfield, Conn. Fracnoeur, a senior at URI, shot 65-68-133, seven under, one shot behind winner James Imai, a sophomore at Northwestern. They were tied with two holes left before Imai, from Brookline, made a birdie on the final green. Defending Mass. Amateur champ Steven DiLisio of Salem CC shot 68-77-145 to finish T-12.
¢¢¢
We mourn the passing of Penny Wigglesworth, Roger Lauzon and David Powers.
¢¢¢
I have already documented 1980 as a special year for one other reason in local golf – the year of the first of 11 successive Boston Five LPGA Classics at Ferncroft Country Club. It was also the year that the North Shore was represented with an all-star trio of members of the Massachusetts Golf Association’s executive committee. Salem’s Cook was chairman of the Championship Committee, of which MGA president-to-be Ted Carangelo of Tedesco was also a member, and Jack Nies, Jr. of Essex was a member of the Handicapping Committee.
Lastly, 1980 was also the year that Haverhill native Paul Moran, formerly of the PGA Tour, won the 75th Massachusetts Open at Essex with a score of two-over 212, two ahead of Jay Dolan of Hillcrest and four ahead of third place finisher Dave Marad, the host pro.
Author and historian Gary Larrabee has covered golf on the North Shore for a half-century.