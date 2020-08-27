Not many basketball fans, myself included, expected the Toronto Raptors to win the 2019 NBA Championship. But they did.
Then, when prized offseason acquisition Kawhi Leonard grabbed his ring and bolted for greener pastures in Los Angeles, fans and experts once again wrote Toronto off. But under the expertise and guidance from this year’s Coach of the Year, Nick Nurse, the Raptors exceeded everybody’s expectations — maybe even their own.
On paper, the talent of this year’s Toronto squad pales in comparison to their championship group. But the pieces they have left — seemingly everyone sans ‘The Claw’ — have elevated their game to a new level. And frankly, the team’s chemistry is off the charts.
So what does that mean for their second round opponent, the Boston Celtics? Well, if nothing else, it means we’re in for one heck of a series.
The Celtics dismantled the depleted and uninspired Sixers in four straight in Round 1; the Raptors did the same with an even more undermanned Brooklyn Nets squad. Neither drubbing gives us any sort of gauge on how the two Eastern Conference powers will perform against one another; it simply confirms that neither has any trouble taking care of lesser teams. The Celtics, however, did win the season series against Toronto, 3-1.
Both teams could potentially be missing key players in Game 1, with Gordon Hayward likely out the entire series for Boston and Toronto’s Kyle Lowry unsure if he’ll play after spraining his ankle in Game 4 against Brooklyn. If that’s the case, we can virtually call that a wash as we dive into the upcoming matchups.
At point guard, give the edge to Beantown as Kemba Walker has been playing terrific basketball of late and shows no ill signs of his previously troubling knee. Fred VanVleet has been equally impressive for the Raptors; though he’s been known to light it up offensively of late, he’s not quite on the same level as Walker.
Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown seem like capable and likely candidates to guard Raptors’ MVP Pascal Siakam, while Boston’s Daniel Theis will undoubtedly have his hands full with the bigger yet much older Marc Gasol at center. Marcus Smart is expected to draw the start in Hayward’s absence and is far and away the top defensive talent in the series. If Lowry can’t go, Norman Powell is the most likely player to line up alongside Smart.
To me, both team’s starting lineups are equally imposing. The difference in this series could be the bench play.
Is C’s reserve guard Brad Wanamaker consistent or reliable enough to play meaningful minutes? What about Enes Kanter, Robert Williams, Grant Williams and Romeo Langford, all of whom saw time off the bench against Philly? I’m not quite sold.
For Toronto, will Serge Ibaka continue to thrive as a sixth man? The Raptors bench doesn’t go quite as deep and Ibaka will certainly be asked to play big minutes — especially if Lowry is out of the picture.
There’s a lot of question marks surrounding what could be the most intriguing second round series in the NBA. Toronto won 53 regular season games, scored an average of 112.8 points and allowed 106.5 points per game, while Boston won 48, scored 113.7 ppg. and allowed 107.3.
I’m not a betting man, but if I had to pick a matchup to throw down on this wouldn’t be it. It has seven games written all over it, with the winner having as good a shot as anybody to reach this year’s championship out of the Eastern Conference.
Nick Giannino can be reached at Ngiannino@gloucestertimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN