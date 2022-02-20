It all worked according to plan for Daniel Beaton in this weekend’s Division 3 State Wrestling Tournament.
Beaton, a senior captain for Gloucester, entered the 132-pound field as the No. 1 overall seed and he lived up to that billing, running the table to take home the Division 3 State Championship. Beaton is now the second wrestler in program history to take home a state individual title, joining Liam Donahue (2020).
If the state title were not enough, Beaton also capped off a career milestone in the opening round on Friday, earning his 100th career win.
“It could not have worked out any better for Daniel,” Gloucester head coach Matt Swanson said. “He did hours of film preparation on the top guys in his weight class and he developed the right plan. It was just a perfect trip through.”
Beaton won two matches on Friday to earn a spot in the semifinals on Saturday at Fitchburg State. He beat a wrestler from Cohasset to earn a spot in the finals, where he earned a 9-6 win on points against a wrestler from Duxbury. While the match was highly competitive, Beaton was in control throughout and pulled away late for the win.
“Our game plan was to go out and get the first takedown, that’s key at states,” Swanson said. “Daniel took charge with the first takedown then extended the gap as the match went on. It was great to see his hard work pay off with the state championship and the 100 wins.”
Beaton was the highlight of a banner weekend for the Fishermen, who will be sending three wrestlers to next weekend’s All-State Tournament along with one alternate. As a team, the Fishermen finished sixth in the 53-team field, their best team finish at the State Tournament in program history.
Sophomore Mike Toppan earned a spot in the All-State meet with a second place finish at 182-pounds. The North Sectional champ won three straight matches to get to the finals, earning a pin in a semifinal win before falling to a senior from Ashland.
“Mike wrestled great like he has all season long,” Swanson said. “But he was a sophomore going up against a full grown man. He was really competitive and has put together a tremendous season.”
Sophomore Jayden Toppan will also be in action at the All-State Tournament at 220-pounds. He lost in the second round of the tournament to a top ranked wrestler from Ashland, but went on to battle his way all the way to the bronze medal match through the consolation bracket. He ended up getting a rematch with the Ashland wrestler in the bronze medal match where he turned the tables and picked up the win.
“Jayden is so tough and he wrestled all the way back to get that third place,” Swanson said. “It was impressive.”
Eighth grader Jackson Cody could also see action in the All-State tournament, he is currently an alternate in the field after finishing seventh at 106 pounds.
“Jackson continued to shatter all of the eighth grade records in the program,” Swanson said. “He had a great run and he could see action next week. We’ve had alternate get into the field through an injury or missed weight. He will be ready if he gets the chance.”
Tyler Nicastro also competed for Gloucester at 152-pounds, earning two wins while battling through a shoulder injury that he suffered in his opening round bout. Eighth grader Joe Allen also competed and he also earned a win in the 126-pound field.
The season is not yet over for Gloucester as Beaton and the Toppan brothers will compete in next weekend’s All-State Meet with Kylie O’Connell, Morgan Pennimpede and Bailee Militeloo competing in the Girls State Tournament.