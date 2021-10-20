It all started well for the Manchester Essex boys soccer team in Wednesday’s important Cape Ann League Baker Division contest against Hamilton-Wenham.
The Hornets were working their possession game and controlling the action territorially until a tough break changed the course of the game.
Just over 20 minutes in the Generals fired off a through ball towards the Hornets goal, which sent Manchester Essex keeper Theo Parianos and Hamilton-Wenham striker Ethan Minster in a race for the ball about five yards outside of the box. The two players collided when they reached the ball, sending both players to the turf. Parianos, however, got the worst of the collision and had to leave the game with an ankle injury. To make matters worse, he was assessed a red card, meaning Manchester Essex had to play down a man for the final 60 minutes of the match.
That ended up being the difference as the Generals scored twice in the final 17 minutes en route to a 2-0 win at Hyland Field.
“I thought we were really on them early then the red card happened and we had to respond to that,” Manchester Essex head coach Rob Bilsbury said. “I felt like Theo made a play on the ball but when players go down hurt after a collision like that they’ll make that call. For me it’s not a red card but it’s not my call there.”
Wednesday’s game creates a log jam at the top of the Cape Ann League Baker Division standings as the Hornets (8-5-1 overall) are tied with the Generals and Amesbury for first place in the league standings.
Manchester Essex actually responded well after the red card as the game remained back-and-forth territorially. Playing with a man down, however, it was tough for the Hornets to generate any offense.
Hamilton-Wenham was already giving Naderson Curtis some extra attention and taking a man off the field allowed them to mark him even further.
“They had a plan on Naderson and playing a man-up it allowed them to put another extra man on him,” Bilsbury said. “I thought we did a good job even after the red card but it was tough to get any room to create scoring chances the way we were early on.”
The Hornets defense was on point all night. Led by the play of seniors Theo Brown and Jagger Nowak, Manchester Essex was able to hold its own and handle everything the Generals threw their way for nearly 45 minutes 10-on-11. Hamilton-Wenham is a very direct team that likes to utilize their speed up top, and the two senior backs were always in the right position to turn away potential scoring chances. Backup goal keeper Simon Rubin also played well in relief of Parianos, making seven saves.
In the 67th minute, Hamilton-Wenham finally found the back of the net after a corner chance rattled around the box until Finn Tretnyek got good leg on a shot he kicked out of mid-air and inside the right post for a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, the Generals struck again as Jackson Contois got behind the defense with Manchester Essex bringing extra players up in an attempt to tie the game. He scored on his breakaway bid to make it 2-0.
“I think we played some tough soccer today despite the result,” Bilsbury said. “We limited their chances the best we could and played well at times even down a man.”
Manchester Essex is right back in action on Thursday at Lynnfield (6 p.m.).