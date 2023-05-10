The Manchester Essex boys tennis team kept pace in the Cape Ann League Baker Division race on Wednesday.
The Hornets hosted Amesbury in league play on Wednesday and swept every position in a 5-0 win at the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts. With the win the Hornets remain in second place in the CAL Baker standings, moving to 9-4 overall, 7-1 in the Baker Division. Manchester Essex is just one game behind Hamilton-Wenham (8-0) first first place in the league. The rivals meet next Wednesday in Manchester with the league title potentially on the line. The Generals won the first meeting between the two squads.
The Hornets were strong at every position on Wednesday sweeping the singles matches with Jack Cummins winning at the No. 1 spot, Charlie Virden picking up the win at the No. 2 spot and Jan Vytopil taking the win at the No. 3 spot.
Manchester Essex also delivered a pair of doubles wins from Alexander Breuker and Finn Straub at the No. 1 spot and Finn Birkeland and Jack Lawler at the No. 2 spot.
The Hornets have a big CAL crossover match up next as they travel to Newburyport on Friday (4 p.m.).