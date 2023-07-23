Bass Rocks Golf Club crowned its 2023 champions last weekend in the annual Club Championship Tournament, and both champs are very familiar with the winner’s circle.
Mark Turner took home the Men’s Tournament, his first Club Championship since 2019. On the Women’s side Jenny Ceppi once again ran away with the Club Championship for her 18th Bass Rocks Club crown.
Turner had an incredibly consistent run to finish up the championship with a five-under-par 202, four strokes ahead of defending club champ Josh Salah (206, -1).
Salah shot the low round of the tournament in the opening round, a 65, but Turner was right on his heels just one stroke back with a 66.
Turner, however, played great golf in the final two rounds with a 67 in Round 2 and a 69 in Round 3, both the low scores of the day, to take home the championship.
Turner and Salah were in control all weekend as the only two golfers under par for the tournament. The top two finishers were already up three strokes on the rest of the field after the first round and opened up that lead in the final two rounds.
Third place finisher, Jeff Piraino, was at +10, followed by Alec Hurd (+11) and former club champ James Turner at +12.
As usual, Ceppi picked up a comfortable win in the Women’s field at +17 (230). The now 18-time club champ shot the three lowest rounds of the tournament, a 79 in Round 1, a tournament-best 73 in Round 2 and a 78 to finish the job in the final round.
Ceppi bested the field by 29 strokes. Janet Powers was second (+46), Kathy Bertagna third (+49).
The Men’s Gillis Trophy Tournament was the closest of the weekend with Mark Noonan (77 Stableford points) besting Jim Aloisio (77) in a playoff for the crown.
In the Men’s Bohan Trophy Tournament Michael Oliver rolled to the win with 131 points, well ahead of runner-up Tom Brown (104). Bill Cuff won the Men’s Bishop Trophy with 122 points.
Judith Cronin (99 points) and Elaine Howell (116) Won the Ladies’ A Flight and B Flight championships respectively.