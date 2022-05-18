The most well rounded student athletes from each school were honored by the Northeastern Conference last week at the annual NEC Scholar Athlete Banquet.
Gloucester’s 2022 recipients have put together impressive school year’s athletically and academically in Andrew Coelho and Darcy Muller. Both Coelho and Muller are three sport athletes that play soccer in the fall and compete on the indoor and outdoor track teams in the winter and spring seasons. Each of the 10 Northeastern Conference schools honor a male and female athlete each school year.
Muller was a first team All Northeastern Conference soccer play in the fall, leading the Fishermen in scoring. She followed it up with a conference All-Star selection in the winter indoor track season as one of the team’s top sprinters. She is currently having a stellar outdoor season this spring in helping Gloucester win its second straight NEC Lynch Division championship.
In the classroom, Muller has a 95 grade point average, is ranked No. 19 in her class and is the Vice President of the National Honors Society.
On top of being a three-sport athlete and honor student, Muller is heavily involved in school clubs such as the Gender Equity Club, Racial Equity Team, Interact Club while volunteering at the Sawyer Free Library.
Coelho set a new Gloucester boys soccer single season goal record this past fall with 29, en route to a first team All NEC selection. He followed it up by winning the NEC 600m championship in the winter and is currently one of the team’s most versatile athletes in the spring outdoor season, competing in sprints, middle distance and jumps.
Coelho has a 97 grade point average, is ranked No. 12 in his class and is a member of the National Honors Society.
He is also heavily involved in the school outside of sports as he is the Co-President of the Student Council, Tri-President of the Interact Club, the DECA Treasurer and a Senior Editor at the Gillnetter, the school’s newspaper.