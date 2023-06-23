Friday's Greasy Pole Competition was a day for close calls and great walks.
There were nearly a dozen close calls in three rounds of competition, but in the end, it was Colin Sweet who reigned supreme. The 27-year-old had to sit and wait on the platform as walker after walker navigated the vast majority of the 40-foot, greased telephone pole sitting off of Pavilion Beach.
Late in the third round, Sweet's name was called and he delivered with a flawless walk and a snatch of the flag for his first Greasy Pole title.
"To be honest I blacked out as I started to get close to the flag," said Sweet, who now joins his older brother Randy Sweet (a three-time champ) as a Greasy Pole champion. "Next thing I know I'm in the water with the flag. It was the greatest feeling, something I've dreamed about my whole life and it came true."
Close calls were the name of the game on Friday, including one of the biggest near misses in the history of the competition. Nick Taormina stepped up on the platform for his third round walk and tackled the grease that was left on the pole to get to the end, grabbing the flag and almost pulling it off for the victory. The flag, however, hung upside down off the end of the pole. Rules state the the walker must pull the flag completely off the pole to win the competition. With the flag still hanging from the pole, the competition continued as the Coast Guard nailed it back on to the end of the platform.
A few walkers later, Sweet turned in the winning walk.
"I was ready to jump into the water after Nick, he's a friend of mine and I was happy for him," Sweet said. "It was a long wait up there with a lot of close calls but I just had to stay focused once we restarted."
Taormina's near miss was far from the only near miss on Friday. In fact, he was not the only one to touch the flag in what was one of the most exciting Greasy Pole competitions in recent memory. Nick Curcuru made contact with the flag late in round two, then Mike Jacobs touched the flag on a great walk in round three before Koty Zappa turned in an outstanding walk and touched the flag before Taormina's memorable moment.
Curcuru also had a great walk in the second round while Santo Parisi turned in two near misses along with Joe Klyce. Andrew McComiskey, Frank Neal, Mike Forgette and Gabe Castiello also closed in on the flag, making it within a few feet from the victory.
The near misses kept the crowd on their toes throughout the entire competition before Sweet ended it with his flawless third round walk. Sweet, who started the competition dressed as an Oompa Loompa from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, will now walk first in Saturday's competition, and learned a few things along the way that come with being the victor.
"Swimming in with the flag is more difficult than I thought it would be," he joked. "But it was all worth it once I hit the beach and everyone was there to carry me off."