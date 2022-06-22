Gloucester Little League’s Majors A (11 and 12 year old) season came to a close this week with the annual Championship Series.
In the end, it was the Cardinals that reigned supreme over the rest of the League by taking the 2022 Majors A championship. The Cardinals clinched the crown on Monday night at Boudreau Field with a highly competitive, 2-1 win over the Yankees. Brady Ciaramitaro picked up the win on the mound with Nick Whitten driving in the eventual winning run for the Cardinals.
While the Gloucester Little League regular season is over, the 2022 season continues with the Williamsport Tournament starting up soon along with several other summer tournaments that Gloucester will be partaking in.
Gloucester Little League Champion Cardinals Roster: Milo Aberle, Brady Ciaramitaro, Ryan Duda, Chase Eliot, Jake Gucciardi, Brodie Harnish, Anthony Kozma, Jason Movalli, Harsheel Patel, Trace Pritchard, Nick Whitten.