When it comes to the Northeastern Conference South Division, the Gloucester boys soccer team continues to prove that it is the class of the conference.
The Fishermen came into Thursday’s conference game against Salem unbeaten and untied in NEC South action and remained that way with a 7-0 victory, its seventh shutout of the season, at Newell Stadium. With the win, Gloucester moves to 11-2-1 on the year and clinches the NEC South title outright.
“We are keeping it rolling right now,” Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto said. “We had seven different goal scorers which is always good to see and we had another clean sheet which we always want to see. We played the system really well, limited mistakes and eventually we started to get the goals.”
It was senior night at Newell Stadium and Gloucester’s seniors were on full display as they combined for five of the team’s seven goals, including a tally each from the four senior captains. Goal keeper and captain Max Sperry had a goal to go along with a shutout in net, converting a first half penalty kick to send Gloucester into the break up 2-0.
In the second half, senior Neville Clancy found the back of the net with a right-footed shot from deep on the right wing. Senior captain Jack Patten followed with a free kick from 30-yards out. Captain Aiden Almeida then scored from the top of the box and captain Andrew Coelho capped the scoring with a diving header on a cross from Deston Cauthers to make it 7-0.
The Fishermen dominated from the start, but could not find the back of the net until the 35th minute when Gino Tripoli put one home off of an Almeida free kick to make it 1-0. Less than a minute later Coelho was fouled close to the goal and Sperry took the penalty kick.
“What I liked about tonight was that it took us a bit to get one but we kept pushing,” Marnoto said.
“We couldn’t finish early on, their goalie made a couple of nice saves. But we kept playing our game and we were able to stack a few goals on top of each other.”
Defensively, Gloucester completely shut down any Salem offensive threat. The Witches finished the night with just one shot on goal and one corner kick, struggling to get any sustained possession.
Gloucester played its system perfectly, possessing the ball, reversing field and patiently waiting for scoring chances, which came more frequently as the game went on.
The Fishermen defense is currently playing its best soccer of the year with five shutouts in the last six games.
“Earlier in the season we were relying a lot on long balls,” Marnoto said. “Now we are possessing the ball a lot better, working it around and playing for quality chances. Anybody can play the long game, but I really love the team we have become. We are really finding our stride on defense and the scoring has been timely.”
Gloucester returns to the pitch on Saturday at home against Wayland (10 a.m.), a tough non-conference matchup against a perennial tournament team in Division 2.