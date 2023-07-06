Thursday’s Gloucester Daily Times sports page misidentified Gloucester track and field’s Finn O’Hara, the Spring Season MVP for the area, in a photo.
The middle distance and distance ace for the Gloucester outdoor track and field team was a big time point scorer for the NEC Lynch champs who performed at his best when the competition was at its best. The junior from Manchester Essex excelled in both the mile and the 800m for the co-op track and field team this spring. O’Hara was the Northeastern Conference mile champ and followed it up with a second place finish in the event at the Div. 4 State Meet to earn a spot in the Mass. Meet of Champions. His best achievement this spring was the Div. 4 State title in the 800m, which also earned him a spot in the Meet of Champions. O’Hara was also on a NEC championship winning relay team.