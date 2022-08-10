Monday’s Gloucester Daily Times had an incorrect result for the International Dory Elimination Races. Due to a disqualification in the Junior Division race, the tandem of Harley White and Sienna Mercaldi were victorious and have earned a spot in the August 20 International Dory Races in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The rowers are both 13-years-old and competed as a team for the first time in Saturday’s Elimination Races.
Correction
