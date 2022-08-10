20220806_GT_JBR_Glou_Dory_Races_01.jpg

The junior race passes the a buoy in the harbor with racers (front) Nick Nocella and Cole Edmonds racing against Harley White and Sienna Mercaldi. The tandem of White and Mercaldi won the race via DQ and will be competing in Canada later this month.

Monday’s Gloucester Daily Times had an incorrect result for the International Dory Elimination Races. Due to a disqualification in the Junior Division race, the tandem of Harley White and Sienna Mercaldi were victorious and have earned a spot in the August 20 International Dory Races in Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The rowers are both 13-years-old and competed as a team for the first time in Saturday’s Elimination Races.

