Jack Costanzo has put together one of the most prolific careers in Gloucester hockey history, and he now has another big accolade to add to his already crowded resume; the Northeastern Conference Most Valuable Player award.
Costanzo, a senior, was honored by the NEC coaches this week and is the second Gloucester player in the last three years to be awarded as the Conference player of the year. Senior goalie Connor Vittands received the honor in the 2020 season. The conference did not name an All Conference or All-Star team in 2021.
"A well deserved recognition from our league for an electric talent that will go down as one of the all time great hockey players at GHS," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said.
Costanzo has been an offensive juggernaut for the Fishermen over the last four seasons as his 162 career points are third on the program's all time scoring list. The senior center has 51 points this season with 23 goals and an area leading 28 assists. He has now eclipsed the 50-point mark twice in his high school career, also reaching the mark as a freshman in 2018-19. His end to end speed and quickness is often too much for opposing defenses to handle. He also has the shot and passing ability to go along with his elite skating skills making him a matchup nightmare.
Sophomore forward Emerson Marshall was also honored by the NEC as a first team All Conference selection. Marshall joins Masconomet goalie Nick Santangelo and forward A.J. Sacco, Winthrop forwards J.D. Parker and Peter Silverman and Saugus forward Massey Ventre as first team All Conference selections. Masconomet's Andrew Jackson was named the conference's Coach of the Year.
Marshall has been an unstoppable force for Gloucester this winter as his 32 goals lead the North Shore. The sophomore forward is the first Gloucester player to reach the 30-goal mark since Paul Muniz in 1998. Marshall's 57 points also lead the North Shore as he can score, and set up scores in a variety of ways while playing at an elite level in all three zones.
The Fishermen also had a pair of players earn NEC Dunn Division All-Star nods in sophomores Brett Cunningham and Colby Jewell. Cunningham's 38 points are third on the Fishermen while Jewell is fourth on the team in scoring with 23 points and has also played well on defense when called upon.
The Gloucester girls had a pair of players named to the Northeast Hockey League All-Star team.
Sophomore defensemen Brooke McNiff and Ella Costa were both named All-Stars. Both players are key two-way players for the Fishermen as both have elite skating skills and can move the puck while playing sound in their own end.
Winthrop goalie Summer Talent and Beverly forward Jamie DuPont shared the league MVP award.