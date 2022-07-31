A first look at the 2022 Gloucester football schedule may require a double-take, that’s because the schedule is almost unrecognizable from what local football fans are used to seeing each fall. The Fishermen have a regular season schedule in 2022 that features three brand new non-conference opponents in addition to a run through the Northeastern Conference Lynch Division.
Gloucester plays just one Northeastern Conference crossover game this fall, the annual Thanksgiving Day meeting with Danvers. The rest of the regular season has Gloucester going out of conference for its four games outside of the NEC Lynch. The Fishermen will not be meeting traditional Northeastern Conference rivals such as Beverly, Marblehead and Swampscott, teams it has struggled to compete against in recent years with its last win over Beverly coming in 2018, its last win over Swampscott coming in 2017 and its last win over Marblehead coming in 2007 with nine straight defeats. Stepping in are Hamilton-Wenham, a team Gloucester will be playing in the season opener for the second season in a row, and three teams it will be playing for the first time in Chelsea, Weston and Northeast Tech.
This new-look schedule gives Gloucester a chance at more wins, but it also leaves them less room for error in terms of a playoff berth.
Here’s a look at Gloucester’s regular season slate in 2022.
WEEK 1: Saturday, September 10 at Hamilton-Wenham (1 p.m.)
The season opener is an important one when looking at the big picture. The two teams had a battle on opening night last year with Hamilton-Wenham squeaking out a 13-7 win in a highly competitive, very physical game. Gloucester will be looking to return the favor this season in what could be another contest that could go either way. While Gloucester will be playing down a division (H-W is in Division 6 while Gloucester is in Division 5), this is the type of game it needs to win to secure a playoff berth. A win over a quality, physical team on opening day can go a long way towards setting the tone for the rest of the season.
WEEK 2: Friday, September 16 vs. Chelsea (7 p.m.)
Gloucester’s home opener is against a brand new opponent as Chelsea visits Newell Stadium for the inaugural meeting between the two squads. The Red Devils are another lower division team (Div. 7) but are coming off a successful 2021 campaign where they finished 6-4, which includes a win over a Salem team that beat Gloucester a year ago. When it comes to Gloucester’s playoff standing, this game is pretty much a must-win.
WEEK 3: Friday, September 23 at Weston (7 p.m.)
The Fishermen hit the road in Week 3 against another brand new opponent in Weston, a program that has struggled in recent years and has no common opponents. This is another lower division team (Div. 6) so it’s another game that is a must-win in terms of playoff standing.
WEEK 4: Friday, September 30 vs. Salem (7 p.m.)
The Northeastern Conference Lynch Division opener is one that Gloucester surely has circled on its calendar already. Not only is this an important conference game against a fellow Division 5 opponent, the Fishermen will be looking for revenge as Salem handed them their most disappointing loss of the 2021 season. The Witches’ 15-6 win over Gloucester last year was its first over their conference rival since 1999. Gloucester will be looking to start a new streak this year and start the conference schedule on a high note.
WEEK 5: Friday, October 7 vs. Winthrop (7 p.m.)
As the season hits the second half, the Fishermen will have a stiff test against a Winthrop team that is always a tough out. The Vikings handled Gloucester last year, holding the visiting Fishermen to under 70 yards of total offense. This is a good chance for Gloucester to show how much it has improved, both over the course of the season and from the season before. Gloucester hasn’t beaten a team of Winthrop’s usual caliber in a few years so a win here would be a big step in the right direction.
WEEK 6: Friday, October 14 at Saugus (7 p.m.)
The Fishermen will visit Saugus for the first time since 2017 and will be looking to make it three wins in a row over their NEC Lynch foe. Saugus was winless in 2021 and will be hungry for a win at home against a Fishermen team that has given them trouble in the last two meetings.
WEEK 7: Friday, October 14 vs. Peabody (7 p.m.)
The Tanners are easily the best team on Gloucester’s schedule. The Tanners won the NEC Lynch Division with ease in 2021 and are heavy favorites again in 2022 with a lot of talent returning, especially at the skill positions. This is the only game on the regular season schedule where Gloucester will be a sizable underdog. This could be an important one, however, as it is the NEC Lynch Division finale for both squads.
WEEK 8: Saturday, October 29 at Northeast Tech (10:30 a.m.)
Another brand new opponent, Gloucester will be hitting the road in the regular season finale against a fellow Division 5 opponent. This figures to be a competitive game on paper as Northeast is a physical, run-heavy squad that likes to wear teams down. It’s tough to tell what teams are going to look like in Week 8 as injuries could be a factor both ways, so this one could come down to depth at this stage of the season. A win over a team within the division is just what Gloucester needs so this is another important game when it comes to the playoff picture. These two teams could be fighting for seeding, or a berth in the field, by the time Week 8.
WEEK 9: MIAA playoffs begin
The postseason begins in Week 9 where the top 16 teams in each division will compete for a state title in a state-wide bracket with the rest moving into the consolation round. Given its schedule and the number of lower division opponents, Gloucester may need to win as many as five games to reach the postseason. That is very doable, but the Fishermen will need to grind out multiple games against evenly matched opponents.
THANKSGIVING: Thursday, November 24 vs. Danvers (10 a.m.)
The annual Thanksgiving Day game takes place at Newell Stadium for the first time since 2019. Gloucester hasn’t beaten the Falcons since 2017, who have won four straight in the series. Danvers figures to be the favorite again here as their depth and physicality have been too much for Gloucester in recent years. This is another chance for the Fishermen to show how much they’ve improved. Danvers is good, if Gloucester makes this competitive, or even wins, it will be a huge step forward and sets the tone for 2023.
2022 GLOUCESTER HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date;Opponent;Time
Sept. 10;at Hamilton-Wenham;1 p.m.
Sept. 16;vs. Chelsea;7 p.m.
Sept. 23;at Weston;7 p.m.
Sept. 30;vs. Salem;7 p.m.
Oct. 7;vs. Winthrop;7 p.m.
Oct. 14;at Saugus;7 pm..
Oct. 21;vs. Peabody;7 p.m.
Oct. 29;at Northeast tech;10:30 a.m.
Nov. 5-6;MIAA playoffs begin
Nov. 24;vs. Danvers;10 a.m.