The Manchester Essex football team is looking to keep the momentum going that it has built up over the last two seasons.
The Hornets enter 2023 with two straight playoff appearances under their belt and a quarterfinal appearance a year ago.
To get back to the postseason, Manchester Essex has a host of Commonwealth Athletic Conference challenges and a few interesting non-conference encounters as well. Let’s break down the 2023 opponents.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 AT IPSWICH (6:30 P.M.)
The Hornets open up the season on the road against an old Cape Ann League rival in a series that has been back and forth and competitive in recent years dating back to their games as league foes.
Manchester Essex has taken the last two meetings between the teams and an opening day win over the Tigers kick started a successful season in both 2021 and 2022.
The Hornets have performed well in this series in the most recent meetings, but Ipswich always makes them earn it. Expect a good, competitive game.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 AT ROCKLAND (7 P.M.)
Week 2 brings a big challenge and an intriguing non-conference affair. The Hornets will be taking on a team that reached the Division 6 Semifinals last year, falling by a point to eventual Super Bowl champion St. Mary’s.
Rockland has been a successful program for a long time, this will be a difficult matchup, but one that will give the Hornets a good idea where they stand early on in the season and make them better in the long run.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 VS. GREATER LOWELL (6:30 P.M.)
The home opener comes in Week 3 with a CAC crossover game against the always solid Gryphons from Greater Lowell. The Hornets picked up a 34-7 win over Greater Lowell last season but the game was not lopsided like the final score indicates. Manchester Essex scored four unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to pull away in a game that was competitive and physical for the first three quarters.
Manchester Essex, however, should be the favorite here on their home turf, where they are really tough to beat.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 AT NASHOBA TECH (7 P.M.)
The Hornet’s conference opener comes in Week 4 against a fellow Division 8 State Tournament qualifier in 2022. Nashoba Tech won nine games last year and dropped its playoff opener to Cathedral.
Nashoba Tech is an improving program and is moving up a tier in the CAC. This will be the first meeting between the two teams since ME returned to the conference in 2021.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6 VS. LYNN TECH (6:30 P.M.)
The Lynn Tech Tigers visit Hyland Field in Week 5 for another conference game. Manchester Essex has been able to handle Lynn Tech in recent years, including a 43-14 win a year ago.
The Tigers are a ground and pound team and the Hornets have thrived in those types of games. Expect a physical contest with the Hornets defending a heavy dose of the run game.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12 AT WHITTIER TECH (5:30 P.M.)
The Hornets will be visiting Whittier Tech for the second season in a row, last year in crossover action this year in conference play. Whittier Tech has struggled in recent years and dropped a lopsided game to Manchester Essex a year ago.
If healthy the Hornets should be heavily favored in this one.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20 VS. LOWELL CATHOLIC (6:30 P.M.)
Manchester Essex hosts the defending conference champs in a key Week 7 matchup. This will be one of the biggest games of the year for the Hornets as Lowell Catholic beat them by two scores in their house a year ago. As it has the last two seasons, this game could have serious conference championship ramifications being a battle of the 2021 champ (Manchester Essex) and the 2022 champ (Lowell Catholic).
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 AT KIPP (1 P.M.)
The final week of the regular season brings another big game against a KIPP team that reached the Division 8 Super Bowl in 2022, falling to Hull.
KIPP has beaten Manchester Essex in each of its last two meetings, a regular season game in 2021 and a playoff game in 2022. The Panthers have been hit hard by graduation as the Super Bowl team from a year ago was senior laden. But they are always a formidable foe. Like the Week 7 game against Lowell Catholic, this will also be a battle of two teams with a realistic chance to win the conference.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3 MIAA PLAYOFFS BEGIN
The State Tournaments start in Week 9 and Manchester Essex will be looking to qualify for the third straight year in the state-wide format.
Given their strength of schedule for a Division 8 squad, the Hornets do have some room for error. Four wins should be enough to qualify but this team has expectations for more wins than that.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23 VS. GEORGETOWN (10 A.M.)
The annual Thanksgiving Day game will be at Hyland Field this year. The Hornets have owned this series in recent years as they have won the last five Thanksgiving Day meetings and the last six meetings overall.
This will also be a conference game.