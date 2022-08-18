On Friday, the Gloucester football team will take the field at Newell Stadium for its first preseason workout of the 2022 season. It may be the first official practice of the season, but the Fishermen have been getting ready for months.
Led by their four senior captains, Nick Carey, Caleb DeCoste, Frank DeSisto and Bryan Swain, the team has resurrected the long standing and highly successful offseason conditioning program. Some players started the conditioning as early as last winter with the majority of the team taking part in the voluntary workouts multiple mornings a week during the summer months.
It all started with the bad feeling of a crushing loss last Thanksgiving and a phone call to an old friend of the program; Mike Lattof.
“I woke up the day after Thanksgiving not feeling very good after the loss,” said Carey, the team’s starting quarterback. “First thing I did was ask my dad (Brian Carey) to text Mike Lattof, his friend and former teammate. We have heard how important his offseason program was for the team and we needed something to change this offseason.”
Lattof is a former long time assistant coach for GHS football and former varsity girls lacrosse coach at GHS. He ran the program’s offseason summer conditioning program for over three decades until he retired from coaching football following the fall of 2018.
It didn’t take much convincing to bring Lattof back, but he did have a warning for the kids.
“He just told me it’s going to be really hard and you guys better give me your all,” Carey said. “He seemed excited and that made us excited.”
Just two weeks after the football season ended, Carey and DeCoste got to work with Lattof and it continued to grow with more and more kids showing up. By the time the school year ended and athletes were done playing spring sports, the vast majority of the team was taking part in the workouts.
“(Lattof) kept telling us to get as many kids down as we can,” DeCoste said. “It’s a tough workout but we were seeing results. It just kept growing from there and we got most of the team down this summer. It’s helped a lot with our conditioning so we are going to be ready to go for the first practice.”
Lattof’s workouts are demanding, grueling and downright difficult to get through at times. The payoff, however, is a football team that is already in shape by the time camp starts, which allows the GHS coaching staff to be able to put in more work on schemes and fundamentals early on in the offseason.
The summer conditioning program has evolved over the years. Lattof held his summer workouts in multiple locations, all starting as early as 6 a.m. to get the players a workout in before heading off to their summer jobs. Starting off mostly at Good Harbor Beach, the team worked themselves into shape before later summer workouts shifted to more football specific drills at either Stage Fort Park or Newell Stadium.
Lattof has the perfect demeanor to coach such a workout as well as he has the edge to be tough and demanding on the players, but delivers it in a way that brings the best out of them instead of breaking them down.
The workouts are fairly simple and feature a slew of sprints, quickness drills, endurance drills and a big focus on recovery time so players can get ready for the next play once games begin in early September.
While the workouts may be simple, they are anything but easy and require some physical and mental toughness to get through.
“It’s really tough, I’ll admit,” Swain said. “But we’re all here together working through it, that’s motivation for all of us to keep pushing forward. And the more you work, the better you feel.”
It didn’t take long for the players to see results.
“You could see how much it helped quickly,” said junior Brady Sullivan. “Early on in the summer we needed a long time to recover in between reps and some kids were even throwing up it was so hard. But our 40 yard dash times improved right away and we all just kept getting better and better the more we worked out. Seeing those improvements just motivated us to keep it going.”
The workouts are also rewarding in many different ways. The measurable times on the field are a big boost to the team but that’s only the beginning. With most of the team competing against each other, it also builds camaraderie.
All summer long the Fishermen have felt the pain of the workouts, ran together and sweat together for one common goal, to become better football players. That motivation has brought the team closer.
“When you struggle together the way we have and worked to improve the way we have it just brought us closer as a team,” DeSisto said. “The attitude in the offseason this year has been a lot better than the last few seasons and we are more of a family because of it. We’re ready to go for the first practice now and we all can’t wait for the season to start.”