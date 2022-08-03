In 2021, the Manchester Essex football team made its return to the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, its first season in the conference since 2010, and won the Small Division title with an undefeated regular season. In 2022, the Hornets’ conference schedule has a different look with the conference re-aligning into three tiers.
Manchester Essex will compete in Division 2 of the CAC alongside Thanksgiving Day rival Georgetown, KIPP Academy and Lowell Catholic. The Hornets went 3-1 against those foes a year ago, splitting two games with KIPP and beating the other two teams. The defending CAC champs will be playing seven of eight regular season games against conference foes including four CAC crossover games. Here’s a look at Manchester Essex’s 2022 schedule.
WEEK 1: Friday, September 9 vs. Ipswich (6:30 p.m.)
The Hornets open up the season with a their only game against a team that is not in the CAC in former Cape Ann League rival Ipswich. This is a big chance for Manchester Essex to create some momentum heading into the CAC portion of its schedule. A win over Ipswich, a higher division team, in the opener in 2021 spring boarded the team to an unbeaten regular season. Expect a competitive, physical opener.
WEEK 2: Thursday, September 15 at Whittier Tech (6 p.m.)
A big test for the Hornets in Week 2, a Thursday road game against one of the powers in Division 1 of the CAC. Whittier is always a tough out and Manchester Essex will be looking to pad its resume against another team in a higher Division. If Manchester Essex can come away with a road win against a team of this caliber, the team is setting itself up for another successful regular season and high seed in the playoffs.
WEEK 3: Friday, September 23 at Greater Lowell (6 p.m.)
A second straight road test against a competitive CAC Large opponent. The Hornets again play a team in a higher division. Greater Lowell went 4-7 a season ago and is not one of the powers in the CAC Large, but are still a formidable foe that Manchester Essex will have to be on top of its game to beat.
WEEK 4: Friday, September 30 vs. Essex Tech (6:30 p.m.)
A third straight game against a CAC Large foe and a fourth straight game against a higher division team for Manchester Essex to open the season. Essex Tech hovered around .500 last year with a lot of similar opponents to Manchester Essex. The Hawks got better as the season went on a year ago so we could see two teams hitting their stride in the late September meeting in what looks like another competitive tilt on paper.
WEEK 5: Friday, October 7 vs. KIPP Academy (7 p.m.)
This is a game Manchester Essex has to have circled on the calendar already. The Hornets beat KIPP to claim the CAC Small title in 2021, but KIPP returned the favor with a first round playoff win. Both games were competitive, both games saw the road team win and both teams saw the team that got out to an early lead maintain that lead to the finish. It’s the CAC Division 2 opener for both teams, and it may decide which teams takes home the conference crown. Expect a great game here with two hungry teams going at it.
WEEK 6: Friday, October 14 at Shawsheen Tech (6 p.m.)
The final game against a CAC Division 1 opponent. Shawsheen Tech is another highly competitive team similar in talent level to Whittier Tech, Greater Lowell and Essex Tech. It is another higher division foe so Manchester Essex can earn some extra points in the Division 8 playoff standings with a win.
WEEK 7: Friday, October 21 at Lowell Catholic (7 p.m.)
The Hornets had their way with Lowell Catholic in the regular season finale a season ago and this year it is a conference game. This is a battle between fellow Division 8 squads battling for playoff seeding and a big game for both teams.
WEEK 8: Friday, October 28 vs. Lynn Tech (7 p.m.)
Manchester Essex’s only game against a CAC Small opponent comes in Week 8 against a Lynn Tech team that is always competitive. Manchester Essex should be the favorite in this one as it beat Lynn Tech by two touchdowns a year ago. The Hornets will be looking to set the tone for the postseason with this game.
WEEK 9: MIAA playoffs begin
The Division 8 State Tournament will open up on November 5 and 6. Manchester Essex is looking to return to the field, where the top 16 ranked teams in the division will qualify. The Hornets play a tough schedule this year and should make it as long as they are competitive against those CAC Large teams. If Manchester Essex can win some of the more difficult games on the schedule expect a game under the lights at Hyland Field this week.
THANKSGIVING: Thursday, November 24 at Georgetown (10 a.m.)
Manchester Essex has had Georgetown’s number in recent year. The Hornets have beaten the Royals four straight times on Thanksgiving, five straight overall. With the players Manchester Essex has returning it should be the favorite in this one depending on how healthy the team is at this point in the season and how deep it goes in the playoffs.