It was a strong regular season for Cape Ann high school soccer squads. With the regular season complete, four local squads have survived the first two months of play and have earned a spot in their respective MIAA state tournaments.
All four local qualifiers, the Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex boys and the Manchester Essex girls, are hosting an opening round game whether it be in the Preliminary Round or the Round of 32.
The Hornets girls are the highest rated soccer team in the area, taking the No. 7 seed in Division 4, which has earned them a Round of 32 home game. The Fishermen are the No. 14 seed in Division 3 and will also host a Round of 32 home game while the Rockport and Manchester Essex boys are each hosting a Preliminary Round contest.
Gloucester (13-5), the two-time defending Northeastern Conference Lynch Division champ, opens up tournament play No. 19 Norton (8-9-1) on Sunday afternoon at Newell Stadium (2:30 p.m.). Despite a record below .500, Norton got into the postseason thanks to its strength of schedule. The Fishermen are right in the middle of a stacked Division 3 bracket, which features 38 teams. They will be looking to get out of the Round of 32 for the second year in a row in the state-wide format.
Friday’s winner advances to the Round of 16 next week against either No. 3 Belchertown, No. 30 East Boston or No. 35 Archbishop Williams. Gloucester has never made it out of the second round of the tournament in program history, to do so this year it will need to hold home field on Sunday and pull off a potential upset on the road as Belchertown will be heavily favored against the East Boston vs. Archbishop Williams prelim winner.
The Rockport boys are making their first tournament appearance since 2019 and earned the No. 19 seed in Division 5. With a whopping 48 teams qualifying for the Division 5 State Tournament, the Vikings will have to go through the preliminary round. Rockport (8-7-3) will be hosting No. 46 South Shore Tech (7-7-2) at Ryan Curley Field in a battle of the Vikings, date and time are still TBA.
The preliminary round winner advances to the Round of 32 against No. 14 KIPP Academy of Lynn (11-6-1), which earned a preliminary round bye.
The Manchester Essex boys are the No. 28 seed in Division 4 with a record of 6-9-3. The Hornets qualified thanks to their strength of schedule and they will host a preliminary round game against No. 37 Monmoy (10-5-1) on Friday at Hyland Field (4 p.m.). Manchester Essex may have a losing record, but it is one of the more battle tested squads in the bracket. The Hornets will be looking to win their first tournament game in the new state-wide tournament format with their last postseason win coming in 2019.
Friday’s winner will travel to No. 5 Frontier Regional in South Deerfield for a Round of 32 meeting.
If Rockport and Manchester Essex can make it out of the prelims they will be on the road for the rest of the tournament.
On the girls side, Manchester Essex rode a strong regular season schedule to a 7-7-4 record and has earned a home game through the first two rounds if it can advance. The Hornets will host No. 26 Tyngsborough (6-10-2), another battle tested team that plays a solid schedule, in the Round of 32 on Saturday at Hyland Field (5 p.m.). Saturday’s winner will take on the winner of the Round of 32 tilt between No. 10 Uxbridge and No. 23 St. Mary’s of Westfield in the Round of 16. The Lady Hornets are also looking for their first win in the current MIAA state-wide format with their last tournament win also coming in 2019.