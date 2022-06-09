The top-seeded Manchester Essex girls lacrosse team did what a No. 1 seed is supposed to do to a No. 32 seed in Thursday’s State Tournament opener; dominate.
The Hornets controlled from start to finish, building a double-digit lead by halftime and cruising in the second half en route to a 13-2 win at Hyland Field in the First Round of the Division 4 State Tournament.
“We were the much higher seed in this one but the goal was to come out and treat it like a playoff game and we did that,” Manchester Essex head coach Nan Gorton said. “We treated the game like every shot, pass or ground ball mattered. We stayed disciplined and we did what we needed to do to advance.”
With the win, the Hornets move to 16-2 on the season and advance to the Division 4 Round of 16, where they will host No. 16 Nipmuc on Saturday at Hyland Field (time TBA).
It was Stoneham that won the opening draw of the contest to gain the first possession. But that was all the momentum the Spartans would see all game as the Hornets held them to a short possession then scored on the other end with Mechi O’Neil converting on a restart for a 1-0 Hornets lead.
“I liked the way we didn’t panic at all after losing the first draw,” Gorton said. “We stayed patient and stayed with the game plan. It wasn’t a fire drill out there when they had possession and that set the tone for us the rest of the game.”
Hadley Levendusky and Emma Fitzgerald scored to make it 3-0 Manchester Essex before Stoneham got on the board with a goal from Ava Kresco 6:20 into the game. Manchester Essex, however, would follow with the next 10 goals of the game including eight unanswered to finish off the first half.
Fitzgerald, Levendusky and O’Neil all found the back of the net again with Ella Chafe scoring twice and Paige Garlitz, Ava Grace Magnuson and Maggie Light all scoring to give Manchester Essex an 11-1 lead at the break.
The Hornets went into clock bleeding mode in the second half, working on their precision passing game to maintain possessions so Stoneham could not cut into the lead.
Sylvie McCavanagh and Lucile O’Flynn both found the back of the net in the second half for Manchester Essex before Stoneham scored in the closing seconds to make it 13-2.
“(Stoneham) hasn’t seen a system like the one we play and we took advantage of that,” Gorton said.
“We did a great job knowing when the double team was coming when we had possession, and on defense we were disciplined knowing when to slide and when to go for the ball. We learned that by making mistakes early in the year and now we’re not making those mistakes later in the year when it matters most.”
It was a total team effort for the Hornets, but Gorton was still quick to credit her three senior captains, Amelia Donnellan Valade, Wrede Charlton and Fitzgerald for keeping the team focused and goalie Brigid Carovillano, who stopped six of the eight shots she faced, for controlling her end of the field.
“Everyone contributed but I always have to hand it to my captains and goalie for the way they drive the tone of the game,” Gorton said. “Wrede adds a lot of fire on our defense and makes sure we don’t stay flat. Amelia keeps everyone under control and patient and Emma does the same thing for our attack. Brigid is always in control in goal and she sees the whole field so well.”