In the opening round of the Division 4 State Tournament the Manchester Essex girls soccer team survived an upset bid with a double overtime win.
In the second round, the Hornets had a much easier time. The No. 7 seed dominated No. 10 Uxbridge from start to finish en route to a 5-2 win at Hyland Field.
With the win, Manchester Essex (9-7-4) advances to the Division 4 Quarterfinals on Saturday at Northbridge (3 p.m.), the No. 2 seed in the division that enters with a record of 15-3-2.
The first Manchester Essex goal was scored by Pippa Springler after Kendall Newton, who played very well all game long, fired a shot off the goal post to the left of the Uxbridge keeper and Springler was right there to put home the rebound for a 1-0 lead.
Megan Hurd made it 2-0 just a few minutes later from the right of the net on a scramble in front of the Uxbridge goal. The score put the Hornets in control going into the half with the two-goal lead.
Manchester Essex put the game away in the second half with three more goals.
Libby Lawler made it 3-0 on a well placed shot from the sideline 20-yards away from the Spartans goal. Newton then scored a short time later for a 4-0 edge.
Olivia Kent capped the scoring for Manchester Essex, putting home a pretty pass from Mackay Brooks for a 5-0 edge.
The Spartans played better in the final 10 minutes with a pair of goals from Kathryn Cahill and Eabha Twohig-Mann to cut the deficit to 5-2.
But Manchester Essex remained in control and goal keeper Maddie Cook kept her team comfortable ahead with a few big saves down the stretch.
The Hornets will be looking to make program history on Saturday as the team has never been to a State Semifinal. It can clinch a berth in the Division 4 Final 4 with a win over the No. 2 seed.