The Gloucester boys tennis team rolled into the Round of 16 on Thursday in its MIAA State Tournament opener.
The 11th-seeded Fishermen were clicking at every spot in the in a 5-0 win over No. 22 Bishop Connolly in the Division 3 Round of 32.
With the win Gloucester (15-5) now advances to the Round of 16 at No. 6 Apponequet (date and time TBA).
"It was great to see everyone play well in a match that was more competitive than the score shows," Gloucester head coach Derek Geary said. "(Bishop Connolly) really tested us in the singles matches but we pulled through. And it was great to see all the support we got from the crowd, that really got us going."
Gloucester quickly took control of Thursday's match with two quick, straight set wins in doubles action.
Domenic Paone and Luke McElhenny breezed through first doubles, 6-0, 6-0 as did the No. 2 tandem of Cam Widtfeldt and Cole Ciolino, also winning 6-0, 6-0.
The Fishermen also swept the singles matches with all three players up to the task against solid opponents.
Anders Littman scored the match deciding point winning at the No. 2 spot, 6-4, 6-2. Littman fell behind 1-4 in the first set and turned it on winning the final five games of set one and taking that momentum into the second set.
Andry Payano Sosa took home the win in a well played first singles match, 6-0, 6-4 to extend the lead to 4-0 while Drew White won his No. 3 singles match in three sets (7-6, 0-6, 10-7) to complete the shutout.
"Anders' win was really impressive because he had to adjust his tactics and made a big comeback to take the first set," Geary said. "It's always fun to watch Andry play against another very good player, he stepped up. And it was great to see Drew win in a match where he was tested. Doubles was not (Bishop Connolly's) strength but our guys came to play and they're ready for the next round."
The next round brings another challenge for the Fishermen against Apponequet, out of Lakeville.
"We don't know much about them but we know they're the six seed and will be a challenge," Geary said. "We're going in as underdogs with a lot of belief. It should be a great match."