Sox reach arbitration deal with Betts
Outfielder Mookie Betts agreed Friday to a $27 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, the largest one-year salary for an arbitration-eligible player.
Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. also agreed to an $11 million deal, ensuring Boston will avoid salary arbitration with two of its biggest stars.
Betts’ deal topped the $26 million agreement last winter for third baseman Nolan Arenado, which led to negotiations for a $260 million, eight-year deal.
A four-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner, Betts is eligible for free agency after this season.
He was voted the American League MVP in 2018, when he hit a major league-leading .346 with 32 homers and 80 RBIs, then helped the Red Sox to the World Series title. He hit .295 last season with 29 homers and 80 RBIs.
Bradley is known for his spectacular plays in the outfield, but his bat has been a liability at times. He is streaky, hitting .315 with five homers and 14 RBIs in June but just .225 for the season as a whole, with 21 homers and 62 RBIs. He led the league in putouts and assists as a center fielder.
Local Sports Schedule
SATURDAY, JANUARY 11
Hockey: Gloucester at Marblehead at Salem State (1 p.m.), Rockport vs. Shawsheen (6 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Lynnfield quad (10 a.m.)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 12
Swimming: Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (4 p.m.)
MONDAY, JANUARY 13
Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Newburyport (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Swampscott (6:30 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Haverhill (3:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Masconomet (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport at Tech Boston (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (6:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7:45 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich at Andover HS (6:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Danvers (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. Northeast (8 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical and Marblehead at Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at Triton (6 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Triton (6 p.m.), Rockport at Academy of Notre Dame (5:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester at Lynn Classical (5 p.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester at Medford (5 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. St. John’s Prep (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Saugus (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Ipswich (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Saugus (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.)
