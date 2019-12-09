Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield at Reggie Lewis Center (7:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
Swimming: Gloucester at Danvers (5:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Innovation Charter (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Masconomet (6 p.m.), Rockport at Northeast (7:50 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at MSTCA Winter Festival at Reggie Lewis Center (9 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at South Boston Quad (10 a.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at CAL Dive Meet (2 p.m.)
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
Gloucester Little League Annual Meeting
Gloucester Little League is holding its annual meeting, open to the public, on Monday, December 9. The meeting will be held at the Cape Ann Savings Bank's third floor meeting room at 6:30 p.m. Use the dental office entrance on Main Street.
MIAA Super Bowl results
The MIAA High School Football Super Bowl games took place over the weekend at Gillette Stadium with eight programs taking home state championships. The Northeastern Conference saw a state champ with Swampscott taking home the title. St. John's Prep also won Division 1 for the second straight season. Here's a look at the results.
For those critics of the current playoff system, both Swampscott and St. John's Prep would not have qualified for the postseason under the old system.
Division 1: St. John's Prep 21, Catholic Memorial 14
Division 2: Mansfield 41, Lincoln-Sudbury 0
Division 3: Springfield Central 38, Duxbury 13
Division 4: Melrose 28, Plymouth South 13
Division 5: Swampscott 21, Amherst 0
Division 6: Ashland 28, Bishop Fenwick 22
Division 7: Abington 21, Leicester 7
Division 8: St. Bernard's 30, West Bridgewater 6
