Crunch Time

Football power ratings gone
With sweeping changes coming in the MIAA high school sports landscape during the 2021-22 school year, the current football playoff power rating system will be scrapped.
The current rating system will be replaced by MaxPrep’s rating system, which will also determine tournament fields and seeding for the rest of the sports that play state tournaments. The MaxPrep system was voted in by the MIAA football subcommittee on Wednesday.
At the moment, the 2021 football season calls for five divisions and 16 teams in each division statewide, which will be determined by the MaxPreps ratings system. Currently, MIAA football features eight divisions with at least 24 teams qualifying in each division and a seven game regular season.
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucester High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Young Legends Street Hockey Battle of the Badges
The Young Legends Street Hockey League is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a street hockey game between the Gloucester Police Department and the Gloucester Fire Department.
The game takes place on Saturday, March 21 at the Gloucester High School Field House (6 p.m.) and will serve as a fundraiser for the Young Legends Street Hockey League, a local youth league that runs throughout the summer and is in the process of raising funds for a new, outdoor street hockey facility at Stage Fort Park.
Admission is $5 per family and the event will also feature a 50/50 and a raffle featuring equipment donated by the Boston Bruins.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.